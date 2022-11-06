The National Museum of the Marine Corps will celebrate the 247th birthday of the Corps on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the museum’s Leatherneck Gallery.
Visitors will experience the pomp and circumstance of “marching on” the cake and honoring the oldest and youngest Marine present with the cutting and serving of the first piece of cake. Afterward, everyone is invited to enjoy a slice of cake as a part of a time-honored tradition.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive at least an hour before either ceremony begins and tour the galleries afterward to learn more about the Corps’ history.
The museum is located at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.
For more information, call 703-784-6107 or visit www.usmcmuseum.com.
