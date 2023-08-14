Photo_News_Museum reopens_officials.jpg

Local officials gathered for a July 28 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the renovated and expanded Manassas Museum, which was closed for about a year for construction. 

 Mike Beaty
Photo_News_Manassas Museum reopens_before pic.jpg

BEFORE: A view of the Manassas Museum prior to the renovation.
Photo_News_Manassas museum reopens_building.jpg

AFTER: Manassas Museum's $6.7 million renovation and expansion project added soaring glass walls, an outdoor courtyard and about 4,600 square feet of exhibit space. 
Photo_News_Museum reopens_timeline.jpg

The new Manassas timeline exhibit. 
Photo_News_Museum reopens_collage.jpg

 What does Manassas mean to you? During Manassas’s 50th anniversary celebration, about 350 residents answered that question with small painted canvas squares now on display in Manassas Museum’s Merchant Hall. 
