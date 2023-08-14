The Manassas Museum’s red brick walls and narrow arched entryway are history. Newly installed sleek glass walls let the sun shine in and beckon visitors inside to learn about Manassas’s rich history.
After more than a decade of planning, the museum’s year-long $6.7 million renovation and expansion are complete. The building is now open to the public daily for free.
Currently on display is a timeline exhibit featuring the history of the Manassas region beginning with the area’s first inhabitants, the Patawomeck Tribe. The timeline continues post-European contact and documents hundreds of years of local history culminating on April 2, 2023, Manassas’s 150th birthday, said museum curator Mary Helen Dellinger.
The timeline exhibit spans two hallways and took exhibit designers more than a year to plan and execute. The display highlights important events in local history and places them in context alongside significant Virginia and U.S. historical events, Dellinger said.
It was a difficult task to write one-sentence descriptions for such consequential events and images included on the timeline, Dellinger said, noting that her goal is to engage and educate museum visitors. “I want the public to know all the things.”
Also on display now is a crowd-sourced collage that answers the question: What does Manassas mean to you? During Manassas’s 50th anniversary celebration earlier this year, museum staff handed out about 700 small canvasses to locals of all ages and asked each person to paint or decorate their canvas in a way that represents their personal point of view on the city, Dellinger said.
About 350 canvases were returned, which were stretched and arranged into a series of large, square-tiled collages that will remain on display in the museum’s new Merchant Hall through the end of the year, Dellinger said.
The museum also just rolled out a new “hands-on discovery cart” exhibit that allows people to touch and explore historical items selected from the museum’s vast 8,000-piece collection, Dellinger said.
Programming staff stay with the cart, interpret the items and answer questions. The cart’s themes change every two weeks through the first week of October. It is on display on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sometime this fall, the museum will unveil its long-term exhibit gallery, which will have five different themed exhibits: “On the Move,” “Faces and Places,” “Native Legacy,” “Echoes of War” and “That’s Entertainment.” Each will strive to tell two stories, Dellinger said, one static and one that will change more often.
“The possibilities are endless,” she said.
Offering up a sneak preview, Dellinger said that the “On the Move” exhibit is planned to have a railroad exhibit and tell a story about a private airfield with a dirt runway that once existed in the area.
“It’s a story that people don’t know,” Dellinger said. The museum is excited to share the story, as told in pictures and items provided by the family of the airfield’s former owner, she said.
The museum has partnered with the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia on the Native Legacy exhibition, for which the tribe helped develop programming, Dellinger said.
The 6,300-square-foot museum opened in its current location 30 years ago in 1992. The entirety of the museum was “comprehensively renovated,” said Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
The expansion has added about 4,600 square feet of new space, including a special exhibition hall and new collection space. The addition features soaring glass walls that open to an outdoor courtyard that is already a popular spot for locals to meet and enjoy lunch alfresco, Dellinger said.
In January 2024, the museum’s new education room will begin presenting programs, and several spaces in the museum will be available for rent, Dellinger said.
Visit the Manassas Museum and Echoes, the museum’s gift shop, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 9101 Prince William St. in Manassas.
