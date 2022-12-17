A Manassas church is making sure that those who are feeling sad or lonely this holiday season have a welcoming place to attend a holiday service that recognizes the pain of grief and loss.
The Manassas Church of the Brethren’s “Blue Christmas, Longest Night” service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 10047 Nokesville Road.
“Blue Christmas” services, also known as “longest night” services, acknowledge that not everyone experiences cheer and happiness during the Christmas season. The services are traditionally held on or around the winter solstice, which has the least daylight of the year.
“Our hope is that this worship service will create a safe and sacred space for those who are struggling to feel the joy and light of this holiday season due to loss of any kind,” the church said on its Facebook page.
Church of the Brethren Pastor Mandy North said the service is very special to her congregation. They’ve held a Blue Christmas service for the last six or seven years, and the service has been offered in different ways, even over Zoom due to the pandemic, she said.
“People took advantage of the opportunity to connect, even though it was online, during COVID times,” North said.
Losses people experienced during COVID make the Blue Christmas service even more impactful and needed in the community, North said.
Describing what people can expect if they attend, North said that the lights in the church will be turned down so those who attend don’t feel “exposed” and can “sit in the dimness.”
“It feels a little more private that way,” North said.
The service will include scripture readings and special music. After receiving feedback that attendees don’t want to feel like they have to sing during the service, “we won’t be singing hymns,” North said.
New this year, there will also be an opportunity for those who attend to name their grief by writing it down on a stone.
“As the service progresses, you’re holding the stone and feeling the weight of that grief,” North said. “But then you’ll have the opportunity to lay that stone down. To relieve yourself, symbolically, of that grief that is weighing you down.”
Candles will also be available to light from the church’s Advent candles, which are lit for hope, peace, joy and love.
While the service is not meant to be a healing service because the church recognizes that “what we lose cannot always be replaced,” North says that attendees “can take whatever they want from the service.”
Each part of the service is handled delicately, North says, “because people may already feel vulnerable, and it takes courage to come.”
The Manassas Church of the Brethren invites anyone who wishes to participate to attend.
“We certainly extend that hospitality to anyone who wants or needs a service,” she said.
The service itself is planned to last about 30 to 45 minutes, North said. Afterward, the church sanctuary will remain open for as long as necessary.
“After the service is done, you’re welcome to stay as long as you want or need,” North said, noting that she and church deacons will be available to pray or just sit with attendees “just to be a listening ear.”
Those leading the in-person service on Dec. 18 will be recorded, but no one in attendance will be included on the recording, North said.
The recording will be uploaded onto the church’s YouTube Channel, @ManassasChurchoftheBrethren, for viewing by Dec. 21, which is the winter solstice.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.