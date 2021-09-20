Manassas Ballet to kick of its season with ‘Dracula’

“Dracula,” the classic vampire tale, will open Manassas Ballet Theatre’s 2021-22 season just in time for Halloween.
The chilling, blood-curdling production will transport ballet-goers to Transylvania as the quest for eternal life and love lead the way.
The ballet will be accompanied by an original score by the Kim Reynolds Band, according to a Manassas Ballet Theatre press release.
The ballet will be performed at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. On-demand streaming begins on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue for 30 days.
For more information about the performance and tickets, visit www.manassasballet.org, call 703-791-0627, or email Heather@manassasballet.org.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. The mission of MBT is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student.
