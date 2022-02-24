Manassas Ballet Theatre presents ‘Gaite Parisienne & More’

The Manassas Ballet returns to the stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in March with “Gaite Parisienne & More,” a two-act performance that features original choreography as well as “Gaite Parisienne,” a light-hearted ballet set in a Paris nightclub.
Choreography by Manassas Ballet Theatre company members Debora Greer and Ahmed Nabil is featured in act one of the show, while the Gaite Parisienne is featured in act two.
Dances performed in act one include “A Letter to Maria,” choreographed by Greer. The dance was inspired by the book, “The Perfume Garden,” by Kate Lord Brown, and explores the idea of how through dance we can find love, resilience, and healing, according to a Manassas Ballet Theatre press release.
Nabil’s “The Naked Truth” is also featured in act one. The dance portrays a lie disguised as the truth and explores the notion that it is often easier to accept a lie than the naked truth, the release said.
Act two presents the lighthearted “Gaite Parisienne,” which was originally performed by the Ballets Russes de Monte Carlo. The show entered the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s repertoire 20 years ago – in 2002 – with Manassas Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Amy Grant Wolfe dancing the lead role.
“Exuberance is what fuels Vadim Slatvitskiy in his staging of Gaite Parisienne,” the release said. “It is a lighthearted ballet portraying the romantic antics between numerous eccentric patrons at a Paris night club that culminates with a wonderful and flirtatious cancan.”
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. On Sunday, March 13, there will be a 3 p.m. matinee.
Tickets start at $25. For more information about the performance and show times visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-791-0627.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. The mission of Manassas Ballet Theatre is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas and is an arts partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.