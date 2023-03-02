Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “La Boutique Fantasque & More!” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on March 10, 11 and 12.
Act One features new choreography by Manassas Ballet Theatre company members, Debora Greer and Ahmed Nabil.
“They have drawn inspiration from their various viewpoints and backgrounds,” a Manassas Ballet news release said. “Greer draws from a poem by Joao Cabral de Melo Neto for the piece ‘Memories and Remembrance.’”
Nabil’s piece, “Shakespeare’s Déjà Vu,” plays on the idea that Shakespeare had the strange feeling while he was writing his tales that he had been there before and then his stories would materialize before his eyes, the release said.
Act Two presents the fun and lighthearted “La Boutique Fantasque” and the “Fantastic Toy Shop,” a romantic comedy where dolls come to life, fall in love and risk being torn apart.
“Vadim Slatvitskiy choreographs this whimsical ballet with beautiful dancing and comical moments to round out the production,” the release said.
There will be three performances: at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.
Tickets start at $25 and are available at www.hyltoncenter.org or 703-993-7759. For more information about the performance and show times, visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-791-0627.
