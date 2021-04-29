You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manassas Ballet brings ‘Giselle’ to the Hylton stage

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_Lifestyles_Giselle_1.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse scenes from “Giselle,” which will be performed before limited audiences on May 14-16. 

 submitted

Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “Giselle,” the company’s last performance of the 2020-21 season, for small audiences at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on May 14 to 16.

Giselle” is a romantic ballet that tells of the power of true love. The story spins the myth of a peasant girl who dies of a broken heart when she finds out that her lover, Albrecht, is betrothed to another, according to a synopsis provided by the Manassas Ballet Theatre.

Photo_Lifestyles_Giselle_2.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse scenes from “Giselle,” which will be performed before limited audiences on May 14-16. 

The Wilis, spirits of the betrayed, led by Queen Myrtha, take revenge on Albrecht by trying to make him dance to death. Giselle’s love frees him from their grasp, and her forgiveness frees her from their fate.

The show features both the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s professional dancers as well as students of its ballet school, all of which are under the direction of Amy Wolfe.

Photo_Lifestyles_Giselle_3.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse scenes from “Giselle,” which will be performed before limited audiences on May 14-16. 

There will be two casts for the show, one for the evening performances on Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, and another for the Sunday, May 16 performance, set for 3 p.m. The show will be taped for streaming, which will be available on May Saturday, May 29.

Ballerinas Julianne Russell and Kaitlin Frankenfield will perform the lead role of Giselle. Count Albrecht will be performed by Ahmed Nabil and Joshua Burnham. Other dancers in lead roles include: Burnham and Nabil as Hilarion, the Village Huntsman; JeanMarie Komyathy as Berthe, Giselle’s mother; Jimmy Lunsford as the Duke of Courtland; Juliet Prillaman, as Bathilde, the Duke’s daughter; and Alex Tyree, as Wilfred, the Duke’s Squire.

A select number of seats, equal to about one-tenth of the total number of available, will be sold for each show. Seats will be safely spaced throughout the theater, with ticket prices starting at the normal price of $35.

Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. The mission of MBT is to improve the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible and affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest level of training to the serious student. 

MBT is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters