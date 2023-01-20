With a new calendar year comes a new tax year, new contribution limits, and, in general, a reset of your household and personal finances. Your local library has tools to help you get your new “fiscal year” off to a solid start.
Since many IRAs have the option to pick different mutual funds or stocks, savvy investors know that choosing wisely can maximize the benefit of their 401, Roth or other plan. Prince William Public Libraries’ Digital Library provides patrons with access to the “Morningstar Investment Research Center” and the “Value Line Investment Survey” at pwcva.gov/digitallibrary.
The two services overlap somewhat, but in general, Morningstar is stronger on mutual funds, and Value Line has a greater depth of information on individual stocks. Neither site can promise future performance, of course, but both have detailed, verified and documented analyses of hundreds of funds and thousands of stocks. They can be very helpful for retirement investing.
If you are looking to make a major household purchase in the new year, “Consumer Reports” remains one of the best sources for objective reviews and test results of a wide spectrum of common consumer products, including cars.
The automobile research center now combines local sales information with car reviews so shoppers can get verified ratings of available new and used cars in real-time.
These are just some of the options available to patrons through Prince William County Public Libraries’ Digital Library.
There’s no better way to ensure a successful new year than to get on top of your personal finances from the beginning. Your local library can be a partner in that project.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries Material Services Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.