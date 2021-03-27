Magazine fans, the Prince William libraries have you covered

Thanks to the Library of Virginia, Prince William Public Libraries now has access to more than 3,000 magazines through our OverDrive portal and Libby, by OverDrive mobile app.

Magazines that were once accessible through the RBdigital platform can now be found on OverDrive and the Libby app. Magazines can be checked out at any time – no holds! no waiting! – and do not count against the OverDrive check out limit of six items at a time.

Included in the long list of magazines available are titles just for teens and kids.

Do you have children who are a tad obsessed with Minecraft? We cannot keep the books on the shelves, but there are several Minecraft magazines that are now always available online with new issues being published monthly.

National Geographic Little Kids and National Geographic Kits are sure to not only delight but also educate your children with photos, games, puzzles and more!

Since more than 3,000 titles is a lot to browse, OverDrive breaks down its magazine collection into 26 subject areas, such as: Art & Architecture, Cars & Motorcycles, Home & Garden, News & Politics, Tech & Gaming, and more.

Be sure to check out all of our online resources and our Digital Library at pwcgov.org/library.

Hensley is chief of the Prince William Public Library System’s materials division.