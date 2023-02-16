Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Fatmatta Wurie and Oludare Oloruntola Tucker, center, celebrate with family and friends after tying the knot during Prince William County's Wedding Day Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The couple reconnected after 20 years.
Famatta Wurie said she took a leap of faith about a year ago. Newly single, she reached out via Instagram to a guy she first met at church 20 years ago but had lost touch with.
"I have a belief in life that you have to shoot your shot because if you don't, you won't know what could happen," Wurie explained.
Her old friend got her message, and the two reconnected. On Tuesday, the two were among 25 local couples who tied the knot or renewed their vows during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash in Old Town Manassas.
Standing with her groom, Oludare Oloruntola, Wurie said they'd heard about the event through local media and thought it would be a great opportunity for their friends and family gather for a short and sweet ceremony and celebration.
"We were talking about getting married at the end of January, and then I saw this and thought it would be perfect," Wurie said.
Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith held the Valentine's Day wedding event again this year with help from Three Monkeys Pub and Chop House, which hosted the ceremonies. The restaurant was built in 1875 and was once home to the Manassas Presbyterian Church.
Other local businesses contributed to the event. One provided each couple with their own small wedding cake. Another donated flowers. Others donated items for wedding gift swag bags, Smith said in an interview at the event.
Smith restarted weddings at the courthouse back in 2017, shortly after she was first elected. They had been paused for several years, a move previous circuit court clerk, the late Michelle McQuigg, said was necessary because of tight courthouse budgets. Smith said she campaigned in part on bringing weddings back.
"We need that positive, happy energy in a place where you have a lot of negativity," Smith said of the courthouse. "It helps with the morale of the staff. It helps people to see our office in a more human light, to make us more approachable."
At the courthouse, weddings are grouped on one day each week. The Valentine's Day event is a throwback to the days of former county clerk Dave Mabee who also held annual all-day weddings at the courthouse on Valentine's Day. Smith restarted that as well and said she and her staff now consider it "the happiest day of the year."
What makes the day even more special is that couples sign up not just to get married but also to renew their vows. One couple, Smith noted, did so Tuesday to celebrate 40 years of marriage. That pair, Carl and Marian Patey, were the first ceremony of the day, Smith said.
"It's a great way to kick off the event because it's something for all our couples to aspire to," Smith said.
