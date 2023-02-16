Valentine's Day Weddings_sealed with a kiss_Wurie and Tucker

Fatmatta Wurie and Oludare Oloruntola Tucker celebrate their vows with a kiss after tying the knot during Prince William County's Wedding Day Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings_smiles

Fatmatta Wurie and Oludare Oloruntola Tucker smile for the camera after marrying during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings_Wurie and Tucker family photos

Fatmatta Wurie and Oludare Oloruntola Tucker, center, celebrate with family and friends after  tying the knot during Prince William County's Wedding Day Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The couple reconnected after 20 years.
Valentine's Day Weddings_ renewing vows after 40 years

Carl and Marian Patey renew their vows of 40 years during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings_vow renewal_Patey

Carl and Marian Patey renew their vows of 40 years during Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_vow renewal_Patey

Carl and Marian Patey renewed their vows of 40 years during Prince William County's Wedding Day Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings_vow renewal_Patey

Carl and Marian Patey renew their vows of 40 years during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings 2023_Ochoa and Gamero

Alfredo Ochoa Jr. and Patricia DelCarmen Gamero marry during Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_kiss_Ochoa and Gamero

Alfredo Ochoa Jr and Patricia Del Carmen Gamero celebrate with a kiss after exchanging vows during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings_exchanging vows_Monge and Ojeda

Ana Monge and Gabriela Coronel Ojeda exchange vows Tuesday, Feb. 14 during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash at Three Monkeys Chophouse in Manassas.
Valentine's Day Weddings_wedding day portrait_Monge and Ojeda

Ana Monge and Gabriela Coronel Ojeda pose for a photo after tying the knot on Tuesday, Feb. 14 during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash in Manassas.
Valentine's Day Weddings_vow renewal_Formanek

Karen Formanek and Mark Formanek renew their vows after 15 years of marriage during Prince William County's Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_vow renewal Formanek

Karen Formanek and Mark Formanek renew their vows after 15 years of marriage.
Valentine's Day Weddings_vow renewal_Formanek portrait

Karen Formanek and Mark Formanek renew their vows after 15 years of marriage during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_Adorno and DeLeon

Susana Escamilia Adorno and Salvador Reyes De Leon exchanged vows during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_vows_Adorno and DeLeon

Susana Escamilia Adorno and Salvador Reyes De Leon exchange vows during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Valentine's Day Weddings_sealed with a kiss_Alvarenga and Alas

Emily Alvarenga and Orlando Omar Ramirez Alas  seal their vows with a kiss during Prince William County's Wedding Day Bash on Feb. 14. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_saying their vows_Alvarenga and Alas

Emily Alvarenga and Orlando Omar Ramirez Alas exchange their vows on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_exchanging vows_Monge and Ojeda

Ana Monge and Gabriela Coronel Ojeda exchange vows Tuesday, Feb. 14 during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash at Three Monkeys Chophouse in Manassas.
Valentine's Day Weddings_tying the knot_Monge and Ojeda

Ana Monge and Gabriela Coronel Ojeda marry during the Prince William County Wedding Day Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 
Valentine's Day Weddings_Monge and Ojeda_family photo

Ana Monge and Gabriela Coronel Ojeda, center, pose for a photo with their family and friends after exchanging vows during Prince William County's Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
