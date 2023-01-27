Photo_Looking Back_Taft's visit_Steamer.jpg

President William Howard Taft and his family in the president’s 1909 White steam-powered motor car. Taft was the first U.S. president to exclusively use cars, rather than horse-drawn carriages, while in office. 

 Photo Courtesy Creative Commons 2.0.
Photo_Looking Back_Tafts visit_Jubilee.tiff

More than 500 Union and Confederate veterans gathered with officials at the Manassas battlefield between July 16 and July 21, 1911, for the Peace Jubilee, an event celebrating peace on the 50th anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run. 
Photo_Looking Back_Tafts visit_handshake.png

Photo_Looking back_Taft’s visit_handshake: Two Confederate soldiers shake hands during the 1911 Peace Jubilee in Manassas. 
