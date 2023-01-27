Most folks who live in the Northern Virginia area have had trouble reaching their destination from time to time. A U.S. president faced similar challenges. This is the story of when President William Howard Taft visited Manassas for the 1911 Peace Jubilee.
Manassas was the site of two of the biggest and most important battles of the Civil War, and local leaders thought the 50th anniversary of the First Battle of Bull Run was a good time to hold an event to bring old foes together in peace. The Manassas Peace Jubilee was that event. It was held from July 16 through July 21, 1911, and was organized by Confederate officer Edmund Berkeley and Union officer George Carr Round.
More than 500 veterans from both sides took part in the Jubilee. Songs and poems were written for the event, including an event anthem. On the former battleground at noon, members of the opposing forces advanced on each other and met with outstretched arms rather than weapons.
As part of the event, President Taft, who was from Ohio and was born a few years before the war, was to shake hands with Virginia governor William Hodges Mann. Mann was the last Confederate soldier to serve as governor in Virginia. Taft would then make a speech at the relatively new Prince William County courthouse and meet with Manassas residents.
But all of that almost didn’t happen, as a review of the recently revealed record of the president’s trip that day illustrates. Rain, swollen streams and car troubles hampered the trip, turning the 28-mile journey into a nearly six-hour adventure.
Journey to the Jubilee
President Taft started out at 12:30 p.m. with an entourage including his chauffeur, an aide, a Virginia senator, the president’s secretary and Rep. Charles Carlin, from Alexandria, in his car. A car with Taft’s stenographer, a press correspondent, Carlin’s son, and baskets of fruit, water and sandwiches followed. A third car held Secret Service members and a police officer, and a fourth held members of the Washington press.
The weather was beautiful when they left Washington, but they didn’t get far before the press car broke down. The reporters were able to hire another car, which also failed, and then a third which finally got them to Manassas after the president’s speech and just in time to board the train back to Washington.
The president’s car continued on, stopping in Falls Church for 15 minutes to enjoy a glass of lemonade and make a quick speech at a local doctor’s home. Taft’s next stop was at the Fairfax courthouse to inspect George Washington’s will, which was kept there, and then to lunch nearby at the home of State Sen. R. Ewell Thornton.
A storm had blown in, and the president’s group didn’t leave Fairfax until the rain let up at about 2:30 p.m. This is when the trouble started. About five miles outside of Fairfax, they came to a flooded stream that had stranded a car carrying senators trying to reach Manassas.
Taft felt that his car, a White steam-powered car, could get through. Taft’s aide, identified in the official record only as “Major Butt,” volunteered to wade the stream to check the depth, and he found it to be up to his waist. Butt directed the president’s car through the stream where the water was shallowest.
Two other steam cars in the president’s group made it through even though their pilot lights were extinguished by the water (the built-up steam pressure in the boiler carried them through). The stranded senators were rescued by a horse and buggy and distributed among the president’s group of cars.
Two miles further down the road they came to another stream, this one even deeper and swifter. Major Butt again waded in and opined that it was not crossable by motor vehicle. Despite the warning, they decided that the car carrying the Secret Service men would build a full head of steam in the boiler and make a run across the stream. They almost made it before the boiler was cooled, and the vehicle stopped dead in the stream.
Now they were down to two cars -- the Secret Service men and the stenographer made way so the senators could ride in the remaining cars.
The two cars left started off on a detour route of about 10 miles, but when they got to the stream previously forded, the current was now much stronger. Yet again, Major Butt led the president’s car through, and they set off for Manassas as quickly as possible.
Unfortunately, the second car carrying the senators wasn’t as lucky and was stranded in the stream. Apparently, Major Butt was the only one who noticed, and he kept it to himself since there was no more room in the now one remaining vehicle. The senators were on their own.
As Taft and his passengers continued toward Manassas, they came across numerous horse and carriage teams going the other way that were returning from the Jubilee. Horseless carriages were still not common in 1911. Taft was actually the first U.S. president to regularly use a car.
Care had to be taken to not spook the horses they met on the road. Major Butt even had to get out and lead the approaching horses past on several occasions.
They finally reached Manassas at 6 p.m. that evening in a cloud of dust, the rain not having reached west of Centreville. Taft made a short speech, then shook hands with veterans of both sides of the war who were in attendance.
After his speech, Taft went to the home of Judge James Bankhead Taylor Thornton on Grant Avenue not far from the courthouse for tea and departed for Washington at 7:30 p.m. in a train that had been reserved for railroad officials. Taft arrived back in Washington at 9 p.m. in the midst of another drenching thunderstorm.
Correcting the record on Annaburg
It has long been reported that Taft visited Annaburg Manor for dinner on that day in 1911, but some recent research by Mary Dellinger, curator of the Manassas Museum, proved that to be incorrect. She found the official record of President Taft’s travel that day in the Library of Congress, from which this article is drawn.
The record clearly shows that Taft visited Judge Thornton’s home, not Annaburg, and had a quick tea,not dinner. The error on tea rather than a meal may have stemmed from confusion regarding Taft lunching at Senator R. Ewell Thornton’s home in Fairfax and having tea at Judge Thornton’s home in Manassas -- too many Thorntons!
The error over the location of the visit appears to have originally come from an incorrect entry in the “History of Prince William” book.
Motorcars were new in 1911 and travel wasn’t easy, but President Taft was an automobile proponent; he also owned a Baker electric vehicle. He persevered and took part in an important event to heal old wounds. Maybe there’s a lesson in there for all of us.
