Local nonprofits kick off holiday toy, gift drives

It’s about a kid and a toy! Volunteer Prince William has announced Untrim-a-Tree, its holiday program that provides gifts to thousands of our neighbors in the greater Prince William community.
Local residents can help bring a brighter holiday season to local children and seniors. Simply sponsor a child; each child receives two gifts, valued at not more than $50 to $75 per child. Donations of “senior baskets” will be given to homebound seniors throughout the community. Baskets could include card games, crossword puzzles, hand cream, warm socks, lap throws or wraps.
Please call Jan at 571-292-5307 or email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org to request a donor form.
Saturday, Nov. 20 is Family Volunteer Day, a day that celebrates the power of families who work together to support their communities and neighborhoods. Residents can volunteer with an organization their family cares about, raise money as a family to make a donation, learn about a cause that means a lot to your family and much more!
With the holidays on our doorstep, this would be a great chance for your family to do a special holiday project together! Please visit the Points of Light Family Volunteer Day page at https://bit.ly/3CTrT3X for project ideas.
Ho Ho Ho! Christmas is getting near, and residents can help a child have a Happy Holiday. House of Mercy is asking for donations of new gifts valued at $25 for their Christmas with Mercy program by Wednesday, Dec. 1. Please email akellogg@houseofmercyva.org for more information.
ACTS is accepting new toy donations for Toys for Tots until Wednesday, Dec. 8. Please email ea@actspwc.org to learn more.
SERVE is accepting donations of new toys and gift cards for their Gifting for Families program. Please visit www.nvfs.org/support/holiday-giving/gifting-for-families/ for details and email jwarren@nvfs.org with any questions.
Disaster response volunteers: Floods. Tornadoes. Snowmageddon 2010. Tropical Storm Lee 2011. No community is immune to the havoc and devastation caused by a disaster, whether natural or manmade. Volunteer Prince William is recruiting volunteers for disaster response positions.
Trained volunteers can fill a critical role in disaster response and alleviate the challenge of spontaneous, untrained volunteers. Volunteers are needed to help as reception center staff, public outreach and education, which includes educational games such as Disaster Jeopardy and Ready Bingo. Training is provided, and volunteers will feel great as they help our local community rebuild following a disaster. Contact Claudia Calderon at ccalderon@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn how you can get involved.
Animal lovers: The staff at Advocates for Abused and Abandoned Pets (A3P) needs volunteers in a variety of positions to help make life better for the furbabies. Volunteers under 16 can help but must volunteer with a parent.
Just a few hours a day, a week, or a month can make a difference in the lives of these four-legged friends. Visit www.a3padvocates.org/volunteer or email a3padvocates@gmail.com to learn how to get involved.
The talented staff at BEACON is preparing for their winter semester, which runs from Nov. 29 through March 4. Volunteer instructors or substitute teachers are needed to provide online small group instruction via Zoom in English for speakers of other languages.
No second language or previous teaching experience is required; free training is provided. Volunteers teach two to four hours per week. Classes are a 12-week commitment and are offered either in the mornings, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, or in the evenings, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fill out an online application at www.beaconliteracy.org, under “get involved.” Call 571-428-2507 or email mkermon@osbva.org for more about this exciting and rewarding opportunity.
Calling all teachers: Catholic Charities needs teachers for the winter semester for a 12-week (or longer) commitment from Nov. 29 to March 3. Volunteers help individuals achieve self-sufficiency and participate fully in the greater community. The main facets of the programs are English classes and citizenship preparation classes.
Ongoing needs are for GED preparation courses, childcare courses, computer courses and with the job assistance program. Estimated weekly commitment is about four hours. Apply at https://volunteer.ccda.net/custom/501/opp_details/1164. Email Leaann.gross@ccda.net for more information.
Medical Reserve Corps: Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more.
Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 or older, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. fill out an application at vamrc.org. Email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
Help support veterans: RSVP’s VETS Program provides transportation for veterans and their spouses to medical appointments, and volunteer drivers age “55 or better” are needed! Volunteers must successfully complete both a criminal and driving record check. It’s a wonderful way to give back and say “thank you” to our veterans for all they’ve done. Please email jhawkins@volunteerprincewilliam.org or call 571-292-5307 for more information.
Those still looking for other opportunities can call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
