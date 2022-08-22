“Talking books”—a book for young or new readers that combines an audio playback feature along with a book—is not a new idea.
There have been products that combine a written text with an audio player of some kind for decades. The challenge has often been the audio format; while books are portable, other early audio devices were usually not.
Over the years, technology advanced to the point where the playback device could be much smaller and portable—personal cassette players and CD players, for example. But in a world where our “Walkman” is now often our smartphone, the need to have a separate media player to go along with a book is increasingly at odds with how we’re used to consuming our media. Prince William Public Libraries stopped acquiring Book and CD “Playaways” some time ago due to a lack of demand for that format. But the desire for talking books didn’t go away.
There are digital options available—including “Tumblebooks,” which are an excellent learning tool—but many readers still want their talking book to be a … well, a book.
Fortunately, there is a convenient option for readers: Vox Books and Wonderbooks. These are two products that feature the same technology—a built-in battery-powered device attached to a book with intuitive controls and a small speaker. The reader doesn’t need a player, a power cord or headphones to listen to the full text while reading along.
We have a growing number of titles in these two collections, including many in both English and Spanish.
The collection will continue to grow as publishers make more titles available in this convenient new format. For readers who want the reassurance of a spoken narration to read along to, these read-along books will fit the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.