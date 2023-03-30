There are times when we read for pleasure, other times for improvement or information. And, sometimes, we read to challenge our understanding of ourselves, our country and our times.
While there is plenty in American history to be proud of and inspired by, studying U.S. history also sometimes means confronting the less pleasant aspects of our nation’s past—or taking a fresh look at stories we thought we already knew. Here are some books your public library has recently added to the collection which do just that.
In “American Inheritance: Liberty and Slavery in the Birth of a Nation, 1765-1795,” Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Edward J. Larson approaches the American Revolution through the lens of slavery as it was practiced at the time.
While he is not the first historian to study how early Americans grasped a notion of liberty that was often juxtaposed with the institution of slavery, this is a new study of that dichotomy that focuses on the voices of African Americans, both free and enslaved. The result is the well-known story of the Revolutionary period told from a different point of view.
One African American voice of the Revolution who has not been previously ignored was the poet, Phyllis Wheatley. Historian David Waldstreicher has produced a new biographer of this famous figure, bringing context to her oft-quoted verses about the Revolution, the hopes it inspired and the ideals it sometimes—but not always—aspired to. “The Odyssey of Phyllis Wheatley” is almost certainly the best biography of her ever published. Her life story deserves to be known by more Americans.
While many academic historians would argue that “alternative” or counterfactual history has no business in the field, readers of popular fiction are not bound by that concern. In “Revolutionary Roads,” author Bob Thompson examines the Revolutionary War by looking at the many turning points where a different result could have gone wrong for the American cause.
Thompson’s book is a travel guide to historical sites as well as a recounting of events. You’ll enjoy his road trip even as you reflect on how unlikely American success in the war actually was.
Biographies are usually written about famous people, but sometimes the best reads are biographies about unknown people who deserve to be remembered.
In “Vigilance: The Life of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad,” Andrew K. Diemer does exactly that. Sometimes book titles are ambiguous, but not here—Diemer tells the story of an unjustly forgotten African American hero of the abolitionist movement. If you’ve ever wondered how the famous Underground Railroad started, this book will give you some answers.
These excellent books touch on some troubling aspects of our past, but they also tell us a lot about a better side of American history – that every injustice or failure was met by many brave and resourceful Americans who refused to let overwhelming odds stop them. Perhaps reading about some of our darker moments can be uplifting, after all.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries materials services division.
