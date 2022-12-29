The trails and open spaces at Leopold’s Preserve offer an opportunity for visitors of every age to experience the wonder of nature around every turn. But while it’s cold outside for the next few months, Leopold’s Preserve is offering a new indoor lecture series featuring local experts discussing natural topics of regional interest.
Named for the famous conservationist Aldo Leopold, Leopold’s Preserve is located off of Va. 55 in Haymarket and consists of more than 380 acres of natural space open to the public every day from dawn until dusk.
The preserve encircles the Villages of Piedmont residential community. When the homes were developed, some acreage was protected in perpetuity in a conservation easement held by the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust. The White House Farm Foundation, a nonprofit educational foundation, owns and manages the preserve and welcomes hundreds of visitors each week.
While the public is always invited to visit Leopold’s, Laura Hassel, executive director of the White House Farm Foundation, said she knows not everyone can visit when it’s cold outside. So she thought local residents might enjoy connecting indoors and learning about the natural world during the winter months.
And she was right. On Dec. 7, more than 20 people attended a talk about Leopold Preserve’s resident and migratory birds presented by local birding expert Dave Larsen.
Three more lectures are scheduled on the first Wednesdays in January, February and March. The lectures will be held at the Villages of Piedmont II clubhouse, 6770 Pinchot Lane, Haymarket.
On Jan. 4, the topic will be watershed management. Valerie Huelsman, an environmental educator with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, will discuss the natural water cycle, stormwater and management strategies that can help reduce pollution.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Alison Zak, the founder of the Human Beaver Coexistence Fund, will discuss beavers’ role in our ecosystems.
The last lecture will be on Wednesday, March 1, and will feature Nancy Vehrs, president of the Virginia Native Plant Society, who will discuss the importance of the region’s native plants.
Environmental education is an important part of Leopold Preserve’s mission – not only for children but also for adults, Hassel said.
Noting that Leopold’s has several 55-plus communities nearby, Hassel said she especially hopes the series will attract seniors who are interested in the natural environment to attend and learn what Leopold’s Preserve has to offer year-round.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
We should all be thankful to the citizens who stood to defeat the Greater South Market proposal back in 2003. This was the first encroachment into the rural crescent for high density housing. Prince Willliam Conservation Alliance and ARC were instrumental in defending the rural crescent from slick developers. AND because of that success the following land use proposal required a REAL conservation easement. Leopolds Preserve was possible because CITIZENS stoop up for preservation and Supervisors listened.
Shame on this new Board. and Shame on Ann Wheeler for attempting to destroy the best preservation tool in region, the Rural Crescent.
