Photo_Lifestyles_Leopold's winter lecture series_Swans .jpg

A pair of trumpeter swans were spotted in a pond at Leopold’s Preserve in Haymarket in May 2022. 

 Photo by Jim Ward
Photo_Lifestyles_Leopold winter lecture series_preserve.jpg

A winter view of Leopold’s Preserve in Haymarket. 
Photo_Lifestyles_Leopold winter lecture series_Dave Larsen.jpg

Local birding expert Dave Larsen gave the first lecture in the winter series at Leopold’s Preserve on Dec. 7. 
(1) comment

Elena
Elena

We should all be thankful to the citizens who stood to defeat the Greater South Market proposal back in 2003. This was the first encroachment into the rural crescent for high density housing. Prince Willliam Conservation Alliance and ARC were instrumental in defending the rural crescent from slick developers. AND because of that success the following land use proposal required a REAL conservation easement. Leopolds Preserve was possible because CITIZENS stoop up for preservation and Supervisors listened.

Shame on this new Board. and Shame on Ann Wheeler for attempting to destroy the best preservation tool in region, the Rural Crescent.

