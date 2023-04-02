The Prince William County Solid Waste Division will host a Compost Awareness Day event on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with its partners Freestate Farms, Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers and Keep Prince William Beautiful.
The event will be held at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas.
Attendees can learn about backyard composting and find out about the composting process at the Prince William County’s state-of-the-art composting facility, which now handles both yard and food waste.
The event includes: free compost samples (bring your own five-gallon bucket); compost bin sales; and compost facility tours at 10:30 a.m. and noon.
Volunteers from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners program will share materials on the benefits of home composting of yard and food waste. Keep Prince William Beautiful volunteers will share community beautification ideas and opportunities, according to an event news release.
This Prince William County event supports International Compost Awareness Week, the compost industry's largest and most comprehensive education initiative. The week promotes composting efforts in the backyard and, at large scale, commercial composting facilities like the county’s Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, which is operated by Freestate Farms.
This year’s theme is “For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food … Compost!” The theme was chosen based on a worldwide issue that every nation, unfortunately, experiences: hunger.
“The 2023 theme best reflects the goal of focusing on how compost can have a role in helping feed the world by making soil healthier, which produces healthier food,” the release said. “By recycling organics into compost and using it on farmlands, we create healthy soils that produce healthier food and higher yields. It also reduces the need for fertilizer and pesticides, improves water quality, conserves water and stores carbon in soil, helping to reduce climate change.”
In October 2021, Prince William County implemented a yard waste collection program to better manage the organic materials, which make up 13% of the waste stream.
Local trash and recycling haulers now collect yard waste separately from other trash and recycling for composting at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility. Residents can also bring yard waste such as leaves, brush, garden and hedge trimmings to the Balls Ford Road facility or the County landfill to be processed. The resulting compost and mulch products can be purchased at either Solid Waste facilities.
Visit www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling for more information about yard waste collection regulations and other solid waste services.
