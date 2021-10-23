It's not too late to pick your own apples. Afterward, stick around for a glass of wine

In northwest Fauquier County, the hills around Crooked Run Valley — bounded by Goose Creek to the south and the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north and west — have for centuries been dotted with orchards and fields of fruit.
Each fall, several farms in the Delaplane and Markham areas welcome visitors from near and far to pick their own apples, pumpkins, gourds and more.
Most farms welcome dogs and children, making a visit to this picturesque corner of Fauquier County a perfect family outing.
Pick-your-own season generally lasts through the end of October, though it is usually best to contact farms before visiting to confirm availability and hours.
Encompassed by the Middleburg American Viticulture Area, the Crooked Run Valley is also home to the largest concentration of wineries in the county.
During October, which is officially designated Virginia Wine Month by the state tourism board, wineries often have special offerings and extended hours. More information is available at virginiawine.org.
Pick-your-own farms
Hollin Farms
Located at 1524 Snowden Road in Delaplane, near Sky Meadows State Park, Hollin Farms is generally open Wednesdays through Sundays. Visitors can choose from several apple varietals, pumpkins, gourds and winter squash, along with an assortment of greens and even potatoes, peanuts and sunflowers. There’s also a corn maze. Call 540-623-8854 for up-to-date hours and crop availability.
Valley View Farm
Visitors can pick their own pumpkins, apples and pears at Valley View Farm, located at 1550 Leeds Manor Road in Delaplane. Locally produced ciders, wines and meads are also available for tasting and purchase on site, along with guided hayrides and honey tastings. For more information, call 540-592-1021.
Hartland Orchard/Green Truck Farm
Owned by the same extended family, Hartland Orchard and Green Truck Farm are located just off Exit 18 on Interstate 66; Hartland is located at 3064 Hartland Lane in Markham and Green Truck is next door at 3015 Hartland Lane. Visitors can pick their own apples at Hartland and choose from pumpkins, winter squash and raspberries at Green Truck. Visitors are asked to call ahead for hours and fruit availability: 540-364-2316 for Hartland and 540-316-7715 for Green Truck.
Stribling Orchard
On the opposite side of Exit 18 is Stribling Orchard, open Tuesday through Sunday and located at 11587 Poverty Hollow Lane, Markham. There are several apple varietals to choose from along with pumpkins. Fresh cider is also available at this time of year, along with baked goods. The orchard can be reached at 540-364-3040.
