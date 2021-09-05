‘It’s like a dream’: Dale City native Norman Voss hits the road with the Bret Michaels Band

Norm "Stormin’ Norman" Voss is living a dream. As of last week, the Dale City native is playing bass for the Bret Michaels Band.
Voss, the frontman for the “Stormin’ Norman Band,” is well known locally for both dressing in outlandish costumes and wigs to perform at local bars and restaurants and for donning a tuxedo to croon Frank Sinatra hits at area nursing homes. He’s also long volunteered within Prince William County’s homeless camps.
Singing and performing, however, are hobbies for Voss. He also has a day job as a financial analyst at the Marine Corps Base Quantico. Voss, 55, is a native of Dale City who recently moved to Fredericksburg.
Last week, Voss got offered a new gig. Michaels asked him to join his band and tour for the rest of the year, replacing the band’s bassist Eric Brittingham who has taken a leave of absence due to the pandemic.
Longtime guitarist and music director of the band Pete Evick is from Manassas and has been friends with Voss for many years.
Evick called Voss on Aug. 24 and asked him if he could learn Michaels’ hits from the rock band Poison and possibly perform with the band in Oregon three days later.
Voss learned the songs and was planning on practicing in a Manassas warehouse with Evick the next day. What he didn’t know was that Michaels would be there after flying in on his private plane.
“I’m sure he was thinking we would be performing in front of 4,000 people and wanted to make sure it would work,” Voss said.
Michaels is the lead singer of Poison and has starred in several reality TV shows including, “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Rock of Love.”
“He grabbed the mic and started singing ‘Every Rose has its Thorn’ in a garage like we were in high school,” Voss said. “We proceeded to play all of the songs over the next two hours.”
Voss said Michaels had the enthusiasm you would expect to see at a concert -- not in a Manassas warehouse.
“This guy really loves music,” Voss said. “He really loves what he does.”
Voss said he has a video of himself from 1987 playing a Poison song. “It’s so surreal to think that 34 years later I would be playing with the guy who wrote it,” Voss said.
Voss said the Oregon show went great and he plans to stay with the band as long as he is needed, likely for at least the next six weeks.
And he won’t have to leave his day job: He’ll only be on the road one day a week.
“I feel so, so great, so appreciative,” Voss said. “It’s like a dream. I’ve been playing music since I was 13.”
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
