The holiday season abounds in traditions: Advent calendars, gingerbread houses, New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, Handel’s Messiah and performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet.
The holiday classic allows professional companies and ballet schools across the country to give their students an opportunity to show off technical prowess instilled by months and years of “taking class.” And it gives young dancers a chance to gain experience performing onstage before a large crowd.
For audiences, “The Nutcracker” marks the beginning of the holiday season. It’s a Christmas ballet with a growing Christmas tree, dancing dolls, toy soldiers and white tutu-whirling snowflakes.
Popular opinion of ballet used to be somewhat scornful: an effete art form replete with stick-thin women in puffy skirts and men in revealing tights. That changed when a trio of Russian dancers defected to the United States: Rudolph Nureyev in 1961 (despite strenuous efforts by the KGB to detain him); Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1974; and Natalia Makarova in 1970.
Nureyev and Baryshnikov were powerful men. Nureyev was intensely charismatic, and the muscular Baryshnikov had, besides impeccable technique, an astonishing leap that sent him soaring across the stage. Makarova, for all her grace and elegance of line, displayed a steely strength and an enviable gift for infusing her stage characters with emotional intensity.
Their presence turned ballet into a highly popular attraction; audiences swelled; and droves of little girls enrolled in ballet schools, dreaming of the day they would don pointe shoes and dance the role of the Sugarplum Fairy.
Dancers are considered to be the most powerful athletes in the world. Football players frequently take classes to improve strength, flexibility and agility. The turnout of a dancer’s legs and feet affords the ability to move securely in all directions, handy on the football field.
But even those who unfairly deride ballet gravitate every year to “The Nutcracker.” By far the most popular ballet, surpassing romantic classics like “Swan Lake” and “Sleeping Beauty,” it has become for many a holiday tradition.
From Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, one of Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker performances comes to life at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
Based on a novella by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffman, the ballet was first staged in Russia in 1892 with a score by Tchaikovsky and choreography by Marius Petipa.
The original production flopped. The party scene was derided as insipid; audiences were put off by the first act’s bevy of lively children and found the battle between the mice and toy soldiers confusing. However, the 20-minute suite extracted from the full-length ballet was popular and continued to be performed all over the world during the holiday season.
In the United States, the full-length version of “The Nutcracker” debuted at San Francisco Ballet in 1944 and continued to be performed occasionally. Then, in 1954, the New York City Ballet, led by co-founder and ballet master George Balanchine, revamped and staged the complete ballet. Visually stunning and creatively choreographed, it was an enormous success, and ever since has been a highpoint of the season
The story: Clara attends her family’s Christmas Eve party, where she receives the gift of a magic nutcracker. The nutcracker morphs astonishingly into a handsome prince, and together they go on a dream adventure with the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen, the Rat King and many other fantastical characters.
Gorgeous sets and costumes and live music by the Manassas Ballet Theatre orchestra help make the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker a highlight of the holidays.
John Shackleford will be performing his third and final year in the role of Fritz.
“It is bittersweet,” Shackelford said, noting he is sad because he will miss a role he considers “cool” because it allows him to act mischievously "legally."
Shackleford has also danced the lead role of Colin in “Colin: Son, Marine, Hero,” Manassas Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Amy Wolfe’s ballet about her son, Colin Wolfe, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Iraq in 2006.
In this year’s production, Shackleford will play Fritz, and ballerina Abigail Mottern will play Clara as part of the show’s “cast B,” while ballerina Sydney Dondlinger and Luka Patrushev will dance the roles Clara and Fritz in “cast A.”
Dancing the principal roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier will be Dani Moyer and Vladimir Taapkarov in cast A, and Kurumi Miwaya and Joshua Birnham in cast B.
Founded in 1983, Manassas Ballet Theatre has grown from the performing offshoot of a local dance studio to a rapidly expanding professional ballet company with an international reach. MBT is the largest professional performing arts organization based in Northern Virginia, the second-largest ballet company in the state and is ranked nationally as the 55th largest ballet company in terms of revenue.
In 2022, the Prince William County Arts Council recognized MBT as its “Outstanding Arts Organization.”
The company consists of 28 adult professional dancers supported by an artistic director, ballet masters and other technical and administrative personnel. Each season they present four productions at the Hylton Performing Arts Center and provide educational outreach performances.
MBT’s company dancers come from 11 countries. It is one of the few ballet companies to provide live musical accompaniment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.