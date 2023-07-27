“We are just doing it to have fun. I like to bill it as our private community concert on our island, and everyone is invited to come listen,” said Mark Richards.
Richards, along with his friends and neighbors Terry Hill and James Sejd, are hosting the party. Richards bought the tiny rock island, with its two trees and a duck blind, in 2014.
After cleaning it up with the help of Hill and Sejd, he added a flagpole and a floating dock. He gave 20% ownership to Hill and Sejd to thank them.
The first Holiday Island party was held in 2017 after Richards ran into Norman Voss, frontman of the Stormin’ Norman Band, at the former Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse. Richards recognized Voss from a short video he posted on Facebook that Voss filmed on his island without his knowledge. They got to talking about staging a free concert on the island for boaters.
The island party has been held five or six times since then, drawing hundreds of boaters each year.
Voss won’t be performing this year. He is on tour this summer with the Brett Michaels Band, for whom he has played bass since 2021.
Still, Voss encourages boaters to attend the island party. “The island party is always a good time,” Voss said in a text. “Plus, all the proper authorities (fire boat, police boat and Coast Guard boat) are there, so it never gets out of hand.”
Instead of the Stormin’ Norman Band, the Road Ducks will perform along with the Dance Party Band.
“We’ve got the whole thing set up,” Richards said. “It will be quite the show.”
“Everybody is always looking for something new to do,” Richards said.
“It’s fun to get people together,” said Sejd. “Groups of boaters often stay with their groups or cliques. This is one opportunity where people can raft-up with other people they normally wouldn’t.”
“I’ve been doing stuff like this all of my life,” Hill said. “It’s a fun thing to do.”
The Island on the Rocks party will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29 with the rain date being Sunday, July 30.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
