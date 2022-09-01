Photo_Lifestyles_story trail_welcome.jpg

The story trail is tucked behind Independent Hill Library in Manassas.

 by Sondra Anzalone
Photo_Lifestyles_story trail_trail.jpg

The Independent Hill Library story trail is the first in Prince William County. Two more are planned at Chinn Park Library in Lake Ridge and at the Haymarket-Gainesville Library.
Photo_Lifestyles_story trail_kids.jpg

The author’s kids and friends gather around a stop on the story trail behind Independent Hill Library outside Manassas. The 1-mile trail is adjacent to Hellwig Park. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.