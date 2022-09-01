“Where is it?” asked my 2-year-old.
“I don’t see a trail,” the 8-year-old chimed in.
They were right. We saw no sign of a story trail— and there was no sign announcing that one existed. “Let’s ask a librarian inside,” I suggested.
Apparently up the somewhat large hill adjacent to the Independent Hill Library parking lot, a story trail awaited. We trekked upward, thankful that the toddler was in a stroller and that I’d worn sneakers that morning to scale the gravel path. At the top of the hill, there was a sign welcoming us:
“Follow the story through 16 stations around the one-mile loop. The stories will change with each season, so come back soon to experience a new story.”
One mile was a little longer than I had anticipated for a story, so we took a quick peek and vowed to come back when we had the middle child with us.
The next time we arrived, we were armed with two other families, totaling eight children and three ambitious moms. As we embarked together, the older kids took turns reading to the preschoolers and racing to each station. They enjoyed the book, “The Pout-Pout Fish Cleans Up the Ocean,” along the mostly shaded trail, and we visited the library’s pollinator garden when we were finished. While eating snacks at the library’s outdoor pavilion, we vowed to return in the fall when the next book is featured.
In addition to the story trail, the Hellwig Memorial Park Loop Trail also offers several fitness stations designed for adults, which pre-date the story trail, and is accessible from the nearby playground and the park’s soccer fields.
“This would be such a good trail to use when the girls have games,” said Bristow mom, Britney Franklin.
The Independence Hill Library’s story trail, which opened in the spring, is the first permanent story trail in Prince William County. The project was a collaborative effort between Prince William Public Libraries; Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism; and Keep Prince William Beautiful.
“It is a fun twist to the traditional story time, one that engages children and adults alike while encouraging movement and exercise,” says Kristen Burnham, Prince William Public Libraries’ coordinator for programming and events.
The stations throughout the loop were created and installed by Boy Scout Troop 35 of Dumfries. “From start to finish, the project took one year and nine months to complete … due to a big delay caused by COVID,” said Aidan Black, the Eagle Scout in charge of this project. “Once all was approved, the physical stage of the project was completed by 10 to 20 scouts in three working days total.”
Aside from the COVID delay, the biggest challenge was the terrain, Black said.
“It was a lot of physical work to carry concrete, water, wood and tools along the mile-long loop,” he added. “Raising the money was also a challenge, as I had to earn over $2,000 in yard work and donations.”
Black, currently a senior at C.D. Hylton High School, is applying for the U.S. Naval Academy and hopes to study aerospace engineering.
This project was the first of its kind for Troop 35, said Black. “The best part was seeing it all come together, after almost two years of planning, delays and hard work.”
Prince William Public Libraries has since been awarded a grant from Sentara Healthcare to further improve community spaces, literacy and wellbeing through story trails. The grant will fund the new story trails at the Chinn Park Library in Lake Ridge and the Haymarket-Gainesville Library, said Rachel Johnson, a Prince William Public Libraries spokeswoman.
Installation of the new trails is expected to start this fall.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
