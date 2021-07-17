You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Four Seasons, 'pandemic parade' is now an annual celebration

  • 0
Photo_Lifestyles_FourSeasonsParade_vet.JPG

Local World War II veterans were honored during Four Seasons' 2nd Annual July Fourth parade.

 Submitted

It was a brilliant day as the community of Four Seasons at Historic Virginia in Dumfries bid happy birthday to America. What started as a “COVID initiative” in 2020 to boost the spirits of an active and vibrant over 55+ adult community is now an annual event: Four Seasons held its 2nd Annual Independence Day parade last Sunday, July 4.

Photo_Lifestyles_FourSeasonsParade_sign.JPG

Four Seasons in Dumfries held its 2nd Annual July Fourth parade. 

The streets were lined with residents surrounding the grand circle of Four Seasons Drive. There were flags, banners and signs of greeting as we once again thanked our first responders for all they do for the community and our great Prince William County.  

Photo_Lifestyles_FourSeasonsParade_AndreaBailey.JPG

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, was the parade’s grand marshal. 

A special recognition and honor was bestowed upon four local World War II veterans. As their convertibles passed, residents stood and saluted their greatest generation neighbors for their service. They are indeed the true heroes of America and again, we salute each of them.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey served as the parade’s grand marshal. She was accompanied by Ruth Ogilvie, president of Four Seasons Board of Directors.

Photo_Lifestyles_FourSeasonsParade_motorcycles.JPG

Motorcycles led the Four Seasons’ Fourth of July parade. 

An assembly of motorcycle enthusiasts led the celebratory procession. This was accompanied by blaring horns and blasting sirens, alerting the community that something is about to happen. They were followed by first responders in county emergency vehicles, fire trucks and police cars.

Residents cheered as the parade passed their homes. More than 31 vehicles joined in the procession, including decorated cars and trucks, beautiful and classy convertibles, antique cars and the roaring, gorgeous motorcycles. The sounds of a fabulous parade brought smiles and delight to every face.

A clubhouse reception followed with more fanfare, refreshments, photo opportunities and the wonderful sounds of people interacting with one another, shaking hands and an occasional hug or two. 

Reach Andria Post at dapadp@aol.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters