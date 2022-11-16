Occoquan kicks off its three weeks of “HolidayFest” with its annual Town Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The town Christmas tree is located in front of the Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill St. The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. The New Dominion Choraliers will create a festive ambience for the gathering. From 5 to 8 p.m. at River Mill Park, fire pits will be burning and ready for visitors to roast some marshmallows. S’more packets and hot cocoa will be available for purchase.
Many businesses will be open until 8 p.m. or later for shopping. Shuttle service will be available. Visitors may also enjoy an adult beverage as they walk about town from 4 to 8 p.m.
Visitors are especially encouraged to visit Occoquan merchants from Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27 for “Shop Small Weekend.”
Occoquan’s Holiday Artisan Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at River Mill Park.
Artists and makers will offer original, handmade work in a full range of media. From handmade bath and body products, candles, gourmet food products and home décor to fine art and jewelry. Shuttle service into town will be available.
Santa Claus will stop by Occoquan on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m., arriving by boat at the town dock at Mamie Davis Park, 202 Mill St.
Kids of all ages are then invited to escort Santa to River Mill Park. He will be ready to visit with families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. both market days.
Concerts are scheduled both days at the Holiday Artisan Market. On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Lake Ridge Chorale will perform at River Mill Park and on Sunday, Dec. 4, The Hot Lanes, a 16-piece big band will take the stage. Both concerts begin at 2 p.m.
While visiting on Dec. 3 and 4, don’t pass up the opportunity to vote for your favorite gingerbread creation in each of these categories: Traditional Gingerbread, Authentic Reproduction, Gingerbread Creations (youth) at River Mill Park. Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
From Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, drop off your letters to Santa in the special North Pole mailboxes at Town Hall, 314 Mill St., or Hitchcock Paper Co., 125 Mill St.
Free coloring and fill-in Santa letters with envelopes will be available to kids of all ages at Hitchcock Paper Co. If you include a return address, Santa will send a personalized letter back.
