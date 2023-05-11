It's early spring, and I'm starting to train for my annual epic (but not recommended) climb in and out of the Grand Canyon in one day. Surprisingly, I found the perfect training ground just down the road in Manassas Park. It's a hidden gem now known as Blooms Park, named after the nearby subdivision.
Most golfers in the area will remember it as the General's Ridge Golf Course -- a course so hilly and meandering that it's difficult to understand who had the bright idea to make it a golf course in the first place. This is certainly brought home when walking the paths and noting a few broken guardrails that apparently didn't stop every golf cart from careening down the steep slopes. More evidence of its difficulty is provided by the scores of lost golf balls I've found on my hikes.
The golf course closed in 2019, and the wise leaders of Manassas Park decided to keep the 270 acres as a park. More specifically, a park dedicated to those who need a serene but challenging place to hike.
The park offers 4.25 miles of paved asphalt trails: rolling steep inclines and declines that follow the old golf cart trails. It is all heavily wooded, which gives you a fair amount of shade on a sunny, hot day.
The old fairways are now mostly overgrown meadows where you'll see a variety of birds darting in and out. There are a few picnic tables and benches strategically placed in the park for those who need to catch their breath, stop for a snack or just enjoy a few minutes to take in the surrounding nature.
You'll likely also encounter a little hidden wildlife. I've seen deer and startled a black snake sunning itself on the trail before quickly disappearing into the brush.
For those a little more adventurous, it's possible to veer off the paved paths. One detour will lead you down to Bull Run Creek and the historic railroad trestle.
In springtime, there's the added bonus of walking along the Bull Run and seeing a profusion of blue bells along the path. Another short detour takes you up a hill to a natural "Stonehenge" with rocks sticking up from a small promontory. My bets are that it must have served as an ideal lookout during the Civil War. (Not more than a half mile away from Blooms Park and tucked in a subdivision is a grave site for buried Georgia soldiers and Camp Carondelet, an encampment for Southern troops during the Civil War battles around Manassas.)
So, if you're up for a short escape from our crowded suburban roads and are hankering for a nature break, or like me, training for a Grand Canyon hike, venture a few miles to Blooms Park. You'll enjoy the change in scenery and, at the same time, enjoy a nice cardio workout.
