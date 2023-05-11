Photo_Lifestyles_Blooms Park_Creek.jpg

A view of the Bull Run Creek at Blooms Park in Manassas Park. 

 Photo by John von Reyn
Photo_News_Blooms Park_picnic table.jpg

Picnic tables at Blooms Park offer a view and a nice place to rest. 
Photo_Lifestyles_Blooms Park_sign.jpg

A leftover sign along the golf cart path at Blooms Park, which was formerly Generals Ridge Golf Course. 
