Hey, cinephiles, the libraries have you covered

Looking for something new to watch? In addition to popular streaming service hoopla Digital and Access Video on Demand, Prince William Public Libraries recently added another streaming media platform to our online offerings: Kanopy.
Now available on our Digital Library (pwcva.gov/digitallibrary), Kanopy is a source for thousands of films, documentaries, and TV series that focuses on slightly-off-the-beaten-path content, such as independent films and international cinema, avant-garde experimental movies from the world of arthouse theaters, and low-budget horror films from the days of Saturday matinees.
Kanopy also features a wealth of documentaries, a carefully curated selection of TV series, instructional films, professionally filmed recordings of stage performances, a selection of short films and early silent film and much more.
Patrons only need a library card to access the content, and because Kanopy is a streaming service, there are no checkouts and no waiting. There is a monthly limit per patron: Each month, a patron is awarded seven credits that can be redeemed for movies.
The “Great Courses” series, featuring college-level lecture courses, is available, and patrons can watch two courses per month. Some movies, as well as children’s content found in “Kanopy for Kids,” allow unlimited views.
The site is very easy to navigate and allows for browsing by subject, genre and area of interest. It also allows users to search by title, director, actor and more. Kanopy is a great way to explore the broader world of cinema from wherever you are. Start browsing today.
Kirk Johnson works in the Prince William Public Libraries material services division.
