A sunny, mild autumn Saturday is the perfect time to peruse the shops and grab a bite to eat in Occoquan. Finding a place to park, however, can be a challenge.
The Town of Occoquan has been looking for years for ways to address the problem. It turned much of its parallel parking to angled parking about 20 years ago to increase the number of spots and has looked at ways to get a parking garage built, which appears not to be feasible.
Now, town officials have come up with a new solution: a free shuttle from the commuter lot at the corner of Old Bridge Road and Va. 123 to the town on Saturdays from Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 at a cost of $15,000 to the town.
The idea of building a parking garage in town has been batted around for years. The town has had proposals; the problem is that demand is spotty, and the cost is high.
“The basic problem with a parking garage is that there isn’t enough daily, year-round demand for investors to feel like they would be able to recoup their costs, even over 30 or 50 years,” said Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta. “They’re expensive to build; the areas we have to build are relatively small, so, they would have be built high, and we just can’t get anybody to come in and do it.”
On Mondays through Fridays, the town doesn’t have a parking problem. “It’s just on nice weekends and even at certain times that we do,” Porta said. “If it rains, we don’t get that traffic; and January to March, we don’t have it.”
“We are going to try this out and see if it works,” Porta said.
The free shuttle will run roughly every 20 minutes, depending on traffic, from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturdays from Sept. 2 through Dec. 16.
The shuttle will pick people up at the bus shelter in the commuter lot at Old Bridge and Va. 123 and drop them off in front of Mamie Davis Park on Mill Street, in the middle of town. It will return from Mamie Davis Park to the commuter lot.
The Occoquan merchant group, the “Business Partners,” have already tested the shuttle idea by running one at their own expense in the past for significant events such as Halloween activities and when the Pokemon craze was big in Occoquan.
“It worked pretty well,” Porta said. “There are a couple of challenges though. One is getting the word out.”
Porta worries it will take some time for people to become aware of the service. “That first month – who knows,” he said.
The weather will also play a factor. If it’s raining, there really won’t be any need for the shuttle, Porta said.
Fall into the Christmas season is the busiest for visitors to the town with many activities and events.
“We want to have as many people as possible come into the town and visit the restaurants and shops,” Porta said. “We have to figure out a way to make parking more convenient for them. It’s been a long-term problem for us.”
Excluded from the free service is Saturday, Sept. 23 during the Fall Arts & Crafts Show, when festival shuttles will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend for $8 per person or two people for $15. Fall Arts & Crafts Show shuttle tickets will be made available in advance of the craft show weekend, which is Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 to 24.
For more information on the shuttle or events, visit visitoccoquanva.com.
