A haunted gothic mansion begins to appear on Hedges Run in August only to disappear in November. Its two-story façade completely covers the front of Paul and Lynn Schmitz’s Lake Ridge home.
Skeletons dance through the upstairs windows, and a grim reaper wielding his scythe dashes across the ground floor. Skeletons scale the walls, and a haunted bride is grabbed by ghostly arms that appear to emerge from the ground.
In the front yard, stone pillars and a gate stand at the entrance to a cemetery where claps of thunder and flashes of lightning are accompanied by creepy music. The mansion glows in neon green, and on some nights, fog creeps along the ground. There can be no wind.
“Something like this, I’ve always dreamed about. It became a bucket-list thing,” said homeowner Paul Schmitz, creator of the spooky scene.
Paul Schmitz has always loved Halloween. When he was 10 and other kids were begging for store-bought costumes, he made his own. As an adult, he and his wife have elaborately decorated the inside of their home for Halloween for the last 30 years, often throwing parties to the delight of their now grown sons, John, 28, and Matt, 30.
“They loved it, and they still love it,” said Lynn Schmitz.
“I’ve always loved Halloween. It’s been my favorite holiday,” Paul Schmitz said.
While he did a little outdoor decorating over the years, usually featuring a small cemetery, he concentrated on the inside. But that changed once he had a little more time.
“I had always planned that when I retired, I was going to make the best Halloween display,” Paul Schmitz said.
After retiring from his job as an IT professional in 2018, he created a three-dimensional mock-up of what he wanted his gothic mansion to look like. The goal was something impressive that he could add to each year.
Through the grapevine, Facebook and a friend of a friend, he found master carpenter “Uncle Larry,” as he calls him, to build it. Uncle Larry developed his expertise by helping his church create elaborate displays.
“It took about two or three conversations with him until he understood I was completely serious about this,” Paul Schmitz said.
“This is a big undertaking. It has to go up and withstand some weather. You want to design something strong, but you’ve got to be able to put it up and take it down,” Paul Schmitz said.
It took them a year to come up with the design.
The frame is made of two-by-fours and plywood. The 4-by-6-foot panels are modular and link together.
In August 2019, the Schmitzes put it up for the first time. It was a big hit with the trick-or-treaters. So much so, they had a bottleneck of kids coming to the front door on Halloween.
After that, they changed the layout to direct kids first through the front yard cemetery and then in front of the mansion toward an exit along the side of the house, where they would receive their treats from the “Boo Crew,” a group of about 25 friends who fly in, stay in Airbnbs and dress in costumes. They also attend the Schmitzes’ Halloween party a day or two ahead of time.
The Schmitzes didn’t put up the mansion in 2020 due to COVID but brought it back in 2021 and again this year.
And they are expecting quite the crowd – maybe as many as 3,000 visitors. In past years, traffic along Hedges Run would come to a standstill as parents dropped off kids and returned to pick them up or park elsewhere. They have a neighbor who directs traffic.
Some kids get frightened, but most don’t.
Paul Schmitz sets a theme every year. Last year, it was zombies. This year it is an insane asylum, and he added different props to support it.
The dancing skeletons and the Grim Reaper appear in the windows, thanks to monitors playing videos. The dancing skeletons videos are synced so it appears they are dancing from one room to another.
“When I designed this, it was always going to be that my windows would be monitors,” he said, using the Haunted Mansion in Disneyworld as his muse. “I wanted to give it that kind of a feel, that the house and the occupants are alive and aware and looking and roaming.”
“I really do love it. With something like this, you have to have a huge passion for it,” Paul Schmitz said.
He said he started an investment account when he was 30 and put in $100 a month. “After 28 years, it was quite a bundle and will pay for many Halloweens,” he said. “It’s the equivalent of adding a room addition to your house. It’s not something you can do on a whim. It takes financial planning too.”
And it funds his passion.
“I love [the display,]” Lynn Schmitz said. “It makes him so happy.”
When Halloween is over, the panels are disassembled and stacked in the garage. Their numerous props are stored in the attic.
The corner of Hedges Run and Parliament Drive may be the Schmitzes’ yard, but the Halloween decorations extend beyond the corner, courtesy of their neighbor, Chris Usrey, who extends his props from in front of his house to the corner.
“This corner rocks the neighborhood,” Paul Schmitz said.
Usrey has been putting up decorations for 20 years, almost 10 years at his Parliament Drive home.
“It grows every year,” Usrey said. “And I move things around every year, so it never looks the same.”
Usrey is a retired Marine who says his Halloween decorations are one of his hobbies.
This year he added two 12-foot skeletons whose eyes seem to follow passersby. He has lots of inflatables, ghosts, monsters and a skeleton, including one driving a hearse, and 27 animatronics, just to name just a few.
“Paul’s decorations are really unique, a little darker, and mine are a little more carnivalistic,” Usrey said. “I think they support each other. We work together to blend them.”
