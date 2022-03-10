On a recent chilly evening in a field behind a Manassas church, a group of adults and children – some friends, some strangers – stood in a circle and screamed their frustrations into the wind. Group screams have been happening all across the country, but this may have been the first in the greater Manassas area.
It all started last month when Beverly Vogel, a longtime member of the Manassas Church of the Brethren, posted on her Facebook page: “Ladies, we need a group scream. Church parking lot? Who is game???”
Vogel said she got lots of interested responses, including from the pastor of the church, Mandy North. North immediately responded, “I can meet you there. Tell me when.” But North was both moved and motivated by Vogel’s idea and decided to do some research on “group screams.”
North, the first female lead pastor in the church’s 127-year history, discovered that group screams have been popping up around the country over the last few months. The first happened last year in Boston and was led by Sarah Harmon, a licensed mental health therapist, yoga teacher and mother. North said she was inspired by Harmon’s idea because screaming together in an organized way “allows a safe release of pent-up frustration, anger and hurt.”
Since Harmon’s inaugural event, the movement caught on -- among mostly exhausted and overburdened mothers. A “mom scream” recently took place in Roanoke, Virginia.
Soon, the hashtag #MomScream even went viral.
People in Manassas are feeling the same stress and anxiety that people are experiencing all across the nation, North said.
“There’s a national need. We've seen group screams popping up around the country. … The same stresses are happening in our own community around the pandemic, politics, isolation, losses, jobs, the economy. All those things are just piling up and I don’t think it really matters if you’re in Manassas, or where you are at in the nation right now.”
North approached her church board with the idea of hosting a group scream outside its church field as a service to the community. The church board supported the idea, and North announced the event during church services and even blasted out a public Facebook event to spread the word: “All are Invited! Group Scream! A safe space to scream because we all have something to get off our chest from these past two years.”
North said she wanted it to be as inclusive as possible, meaning the event should be open to anyone, not just congregants, and also, not just moms.
“A lot of these groups screams that are happening throughout our nation have been geared toward a ‘lady scream’ or a ‘mom scream,’” North said. “We decided intentionally to be more inclusive, and so we just called it a group scream. Men, women, children, and any and all people were welcome. … I just don’t want to leave anybody out.”
Only one thing had to change with children participating was the infamous “profanity scream” included in most mom scream events. That had to be nixed. Instead, North said that they offered participants four varieties: “a regular scream, a scream to name the frustration, a scream on behalf of all those who need to scream and can’t be there and the longest scream.”
“Of course, from the time that we scheduled this scream until the time it’s actually happen[ed], now, we’re seeing tensions around the world with Ukraine,” she added.
On Friday, Feb. 25, 13 people gathered on an open field behind the church to participate in the group scream. North welcomed everyone warmly and even had a basket of throat lozenges available for those with raw throats.
Letting everyone know that it’s okay to scream, and also okay not to scream and just listen, North put nervous participants at ease. North thanked everyone for coming and reminded attendees that while the act of screaming is important to some, just being there is equally important.
“I guess folks could do this individually – go into the woods and just scream alone – but there's something about a group scream that reminds people that you’re not alone, that people are screaming with you, and we want to let people know that there’s a community that cares,” North said.
Participants let loose during all four group screams. The raucous screams were filled with emotion. During the “name your frustration” scream, one high-pitched voice stood out above the rest. A child shouted: “I hate global warming!”
Karen Croushorn, chair of the church deacons, participated with her husband Luke and their three sons. Karen said she supported the event because there are “just a lot of things to scream about” right now, and she wanted to support all the others who attended.
“It is easier to scream when you are not alone,” she said.
Luke said that he liked the concept of a group scream and was glad to support the church’s event because it’s healthier “to get your frustrations out in a place that is organized and safe.” “I am screaming about Russia and what they’ve done in Ukraine,” Luke Croushorn said. “ I’m worried that it will get worse in ways that we are not able to prevent.”
Vogel, whose post was the genesis for the event, said she felt better after screaming because the act “released her tensions.” Vogel said that it felt good to scream with others at the event. “I wanted to scream, but I didn’t want to end up in a padded room!” she said, adding: “I’d do it again.”
North said she believed that the group scream was a success because it created a healthy space for people to release their frustrations if even for just a moment. It is “possible that a group scream could be the safe space [for a person] to yell or scream, and then take a deep breath and step out of it far enough to then say, ‘Okay, now what can we actually do?’ So, it was a step to finding solutions and to vent in a healthy way.”
North stuck around after the event for more than a half hour to offer support to anyone who needed it, prayer and a listening ear. While not necessarily part of the recent mom screams, North said it was essential to her event.
“I think for people to come to a group scream, they’re stepping out of their comfort zone, and they’re making themselves really vulnerable. When you’re brave enough to step into that vulnerability, and then you release a scream from that gut place, you never know what that could stir up inside of somebody. I think it would be a disservice … to stir that up in somebody and then not offer a safe place to land afterwards.”
Noting tensions and strife in our community as a result of political divides, North said her church members overcome these divisions to be one congregation, and the event was “just another example of modeling for the community what it means to be in community together.”
“If everybody’s yelling at one time, we could have two totally different political spectrums yelling their frustrations in the same space. And what brings us together is that we’re all frustrated. We can at least find common ground that this was all very frustrating,” she said.
