Family fun and fireworks in western Prince William

When: Friday, July 1 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Catharpin Regional Park located at 12500 Kyle Wilson Way in Catharpin

Cost: Free admission to the public. Food trucks will be on-site offering food for purchase.

What to expect: The event will have games and activities for the entire family including a mega obstacle course, rock climbing wall, train rides and face-painting.

Comedy magician and puppeteer Flabbergast is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. Fireworks will begin at dusk.