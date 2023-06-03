Series fiction doesn't always get the respect that "serious" fiction does. Still, quite often, a good series succeeds with readers because the author has a knack for creating an engaging fictional universe that readers enjoy returning to again and again. A great fiction series can also draw readers in with relatable or intriguing characters or a great premise supporting multiple storylines.
If you know a school-aged reader who might want to dive into a good series, we added more copies of multiple titles in several popular fiction series for both juvenile and young adult readers.
For every kid who ever had a treehouse, many more dreamed of having one. Author Andy Griffiths and Illustrator Terry Denton created two boys—creatively named "Andy" and "Terry"—who live that fantasy on overdrive.
Beginning with "The 13-Story Treehouse: Monkey Mayhem!," the "Treehouse Series" follows the two lucky treehouse denizens through future titles, each with a progressively taller (and presumably even more awesome) treehouse in the title.
Another great read for juvenile fiction readers is the fantasy series "Keeper of the Lost Cities," by Shannon Messenger. The series follows Sophie Foster, a precocious, mind-reading 12-year-old girl who discovers that she is actually an elf. She returns to the "Lost Cities," where she came from, to assist in an ongoing war against her people's enemies. The series is being turned into a Disney movie directed by Ben Affleck
Juvenile readers who like graphic novels have many series options as well. A great historical fiction series for younger readers is "Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales." Heavy on military history, this is a great option for an aspiring history buff in your life.
There are also many great young adult series for older teens. Lisa McMann's "The Unwanteds" series is a dystopian fantasy series that may appeal to readers who enjoyed "The Hunger Games." The series is set in a dysfunctional future where 13-year-olds are separated into three categories; the "Unwanteds" are sent off to what they believe will be their deaths, but instead is a secret place where artistically inclined youths are encouraged to develop their talents. But when twins are separated between the "Unwanteds" and the "Wanteds," their bond will be testedAnother recent YA series from Rick Riordan—author of the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" series—is "Heroes of Olympus," a sequel to the first series. Also drawing on Greek mythology, this series picks up where the Percy Jackson story left off. Continuing the Percy Jackson story while introducing more characters drawn from Greek mythology, Riordan shifts to third-person narration and follows the perspective of different characters. Fans of the Percy Jackson series will want to catch up with their favorite characters.
There are many other enjoyable, readable series for readers of all ages at your local library. Come by and browse our shelves for one that interests you.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in the Prince William Public Libraries material services division.
