Two years ago, the Harbor Drive commuter lot was aging, under used and marred by faded concrete and overgrown weeds. On June 4, Prince William County officials and area residents gathered to celebrate its transformation.
The new “Harbor Drive Wellness Park” was formally opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, June 4. Located just outside Tackett’s Mill in Lake Ridge, the 2-and-a-half acre park is Prince William County’s first created by repurposing an existing parking lot -- an achievement County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Seth Hendler-Voss called “extra-special exciting.”
“Building a park in nature is something really, really special,” Hendler-Voss said. “But actually building a park and creating nature out of the built-environment is enthralling – extra-special exciting – and that’s exactly what we did here when we converted this asphalt parking lot to what we see today.”
The $1.5 million park has been open to the public since earlier this year. It’s most recognizable from Minnieville Road for its brightly colored flower-style shade structures, which tower over playground equipment designed for kids ages 2 to 12 of all abilities.
The structures are insect-themed and include honeycomb climbing features, a dragonfly teeter-totter with wide platform seats, a caterpillar climbing tunnel, two wide, circular swings and a horizontal “roller slide” that invites kids to scoot themselves beneath a series of arched handlebars.
The playground is surrounded by a black iron fence to keep children contained and safe.
Outside the playground is a fitness trail designed for ages 13 and up, a pollinator garden and an open grassy area designed to accommodate group exercise events.
The park is near Kaiser-Permanente’s new “Caton Hill Medical Center,” which is under construction along Minnieville Road. Kaiser contributed a $200,000 grant for the park’s construction and was involved in planning the new park. The park is connected to the new Kaiser facility by a 1-mile shared-use path.
During the June 4 ceremony, Ruth Anderson explained that the effort to build the park began in 2016 when she and her staff realized that the Occoquan District lagged behind the county’s six other magisterial districts in park acreage. At the time, Anderson served as the Occoquan District supervisor. She and her staff searched the district for land to repurpose and homed in on the Harbor Drive commuter lot as an area in need of revitalization.
“When we got to this spot, we said, “Wow. That is really ugly,’” Anderson recalled of the former commuter lot. “Faded pavement with grass growing through it. We knew VDOT owned it, but nobody was parking here anymore. … So we said, let’s go gung-ho on this particular spot and see what we can do.”
The lot had fallen into disrepair and was largely unused, likely because of major expansions of the Horner Road and Telegraph Road commuter lots that were completed a few years earlier. Anderson said she and her staff initially envisioned using the space for community gardens until they invited residents of the surrounding neighborhoods to offer their input. That’s when they heard about the need for more playground and fitness space, particularly for families of children with disabilities, Anderson said.
Construction on the park began about two years ago. By that time, Supervisor Boddye had become the district’s new elected official, but he, too, embraced the project.
During the June 4 ceremony, Boddye said the county’s first fully-accessible park moves Prince William toward being a community “in which equity isn’t just an inspirational vision but a realized experience.”
Boddye further shared that one of his own sons has mobility issues. Parks designed to allow children like his to play alongside their peers “mean the world to families like ours,” Boddye said.
Several local families were enjoying the park with their children Saturday morning. Kathy Dunn of Lake Ridge brought her 2-year-old granddaughter, Ida. Dunn called the park “different” but fun for Ida, who scooted herself along the roller slide before climbing atop the dragonfly teeter-totter, both of which are low enough to the ground to accommodate a toddler.
“This has a new spin,” Dunn said of the universal play equipment, “but we like it.”
Landscape architect Andrea Stirton, a project manager with A. Morton Thomas & Associates who helped design the park, said the goal was to fit as much playground equipment as possible into a space that was both accessible and comfortable. The play area has a padded surface to cushion falls, shade structures and a water fountain. The roller slide, she said, was used in place of a more traditional slide to better accommodate kids of differing ages and physical abilities.
“It’s awesome to see people using the playground and enjoying it,” Shirton said.
The park is located at 13030 Harbor Drive, near its intersection with Minnieville Road. The park is open from dawn to dusk and has a small parking area, which is accessible from Harbor Drive.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
