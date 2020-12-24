Four Seasons at Historic Virginia continues with the mantra of being a “community of caring" with its many overtures of support for our great Prince William County.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not deter Four Seasons residents from supporting the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign for 2020.
For eight consecutive years, Four Seasons residents have collected 2,959 gifts for the children of Prince William County through Toys for Tots.
The community outreach received donations of bicycles, scooters and skateboards, sporting equipment, LEGOs, books for all ages, inter-active board games, puzzles, dolls and plush animals and Barbie dolls, too, as well as an assortment of building blocks, matchbox cars and classic Tonka toys.
Four jammed-packed SUVs delivered a bounty of 412 gifts during this year’s campaign. Once again, Four Seasons partnered with the local Dumfries Volunteer Fire Station #23 and their crew, who delivered the gifts among others to the Toys for Tots warehouse in Fredericksburg.
