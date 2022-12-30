Ring in the new year on the trail at our local Virginia State Park, at Leesylvania, and at Bristoe Station Battlefield in Bristow.
Leesylvania State Park has three guided hikes planned for Sunday, Jan. 1. Leesylvania State Park is located at 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive in Woodbridge.
Hike Through History: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Lee's Woods Trail: Journey back in time on the Lee's Woods Trail to discover hundreds of years of human history. Follow a ranger or volunteer to learn about the people, places and events that make Leesylvania State Park unique. Expect a moderate walk of about 2 miles. Note: The trail is not stroller friendly. Meet at the trailhead for the Lee's Woods Trail. Wear comfortable shoes and don't forget a reusable water bottle.
Children's Discovery Hike: 11 a.m. at Potomac Trail. Families are welcome on a nature adventure through the park’s most popular trail. Binoculars, magnifying glasses, bug-catching tools and other gear will be available to help children connect to nature and discover the fun of being outdoors. Notes: The trail is stroller friendly. Meet at the visitor center and wear comfortable shoes and and don't forget a reusable water bottle.
Remember: Dress for the weather. Leashed pets are welcome on the trails but are not allowed inside the visitor center. Not all trails are accessible for strollers. Parking fees are waived for the day.
First Day Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Guided hike with local historians. Pets are welcome; the trail is not accessible for strollers. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free; donations accepted.
