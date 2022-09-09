When Joe Ficarelli proposed to Karen Lavarnway, he did not give her a diamond engagement ring. A ring would get in the way of her hands-on job as a Loudoun County firefighter. Instead, he had a beautiful pair of engagement earrings made from two 1800s-era nails from the other love of their lives: the more than 200-year-old home they are restoring in Warrenton.
“It was absolutely perfect,” Lavarnway said.
The pair married Jan. 28, and when they aren’t working – Joe is a firefighter in New York — or raising their two children, ages 6 and 8, they are working on the house they purchased in 2020 and poured much sweat, love and money into restoring.
“Whatever we hoped to gain out of this house, it’s just 10 times better than we ever could have imagined,” Lavarnway, said. “Getting things done and doing work ourselves has been really fun,” she said. “It’s one thing to have a lot of money and pay someone to renovate it,” she said. Doing it yourself is quite another.
Lavarnway knows her way around old houses. Her father restored old houses as she was growing up. She also has her own business making wooden furniture, a skill that has come in very handy with their renovations.
“I felt very comfortable doing anything that we need in here – opening walls, changing things around. I felt 100% secure doing it, plus I have the guidance of my father, who has done it for 60 years.”
Ficarelli, on the other hand, is a history buff who has tracked down all the information he can find on their home and has learned renovation skills from his wife. Ficarelli researched deeds, descriptions of the contents of the home and information about many of the people who owned or rented the home over the past two centuries.
The house, located on Winchester Street, has a colorful history. The earliest mention of it is in 1810, when the town of Warrenton was incorporated, Ficarelli said. The owner was Benjamin Lakin, the first jailer at what is now known as the “Old Jail,” a museum at 10 Ashby St. in Warrenton. The commonwealth of Virginia sued Lakin, alleging he was illegally kidnapping slaves and keeping them in the jail.
In 1823, Lakin won a seat on the town council, but he fled Warrenton the next year, after town merchants sued him. One of the merchants was Thaddeus Norris, who built the Norris Tavern, now home to county offices. Norris accused Lakin of failing to properly care for a slave Norris loaned him.
For 10 years after that, a squatter lived in the home, which was then just under 1,000 square feet, with a large entry area, a formal parlor, a basement with a kitchen and a fireplace and two bedrooms up a narrow staircase.
Over the years, four additions were completed on the home, bringing the home close to 4,000 square feet. It had been sitting empty for months when Lavarnway and Ficarelli bought it. They were familiar with Warrenton because Lavarnway has lots of family in the area.
“I’m on the [town’s] Architectural Review Board, so preserving the town and all the beautiful homes inside of it are of the utmost importance to me,” Lavarnway said.
And Ficarelli is on the board of the Fauquier County Historical Society. “He’s a big history buff,” said Lavarnway.
On a table inside the house, the couple displays a tray filled with rusty treasures mined from their small yard. Among them is a toy soldier and what might be the spur from a boot. They also have containers filled with pottery shards. The couple said that digging in the yard always turns up more than dirt.
“I’m getting my master’s in anthropology and archaeology, so being able to dig a hole and be like, ‘Oh, here’s some kind of necklace or something.’ It’s all just so fascinating,” Lavarnway said.
The couple has updated the inside of the house with a modern kitchen and a master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and a large bathroom. They have thrown away nothing they’ve found in the house, not even a 1950s or ‘60s era bathroom sink they removed to create their master bathroom. The pair also removed a lot of doors, because the house had a lot of small rooms, and each room had a door. The doors, the sink and everything else are in the basement until they find a way to repurpose it.
They have advice for others who wish to buy a very old house: “Make sure you have a very good grasp of what you are getting into,” Lavarnway said. “It’s expensive if you are trying to preserve the historical aspect of the home.”
Before they purchased the home, they had it inspected and had a very good idea of what would need to be done immediately, including central air conditioning and foundation repair. Most of the other work, aside from electrical and some plumbing, they have done themselves.
“Make sure you understand what will be needed to bring it up to the standards you want,” she said.
The couple plans to live in the house for the rest of their lives. “My goal is for one of the girls to raise their family here,” Lavarnway said.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.