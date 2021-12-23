Finding great movies just got easier: Grab your library card

What’s better than bundling up with a cozy blanket, a hot drink and a new movie? FREE new movies, courtesy of Prince William Public Libraries.
The libraries offer many great platforms for digital content – including movies – that you can access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from anywhere in the world. All you need is something to watch them on, the internet and a library card, of course.
The county’s libraries can provide so many movies, shows, music, audiobooks, ebooks, magazines and graphic novels online because we subscribe to several different services. There are many advantages to this, but one of the few drawbacks is that each service has its own platform to search and utilize separately. We are always looking for ways to simplify and streamline the online experience.
One innovation is a step in that direction: If you use the Libby app for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines from OverDrive, you can now access our Kanopy streaming movie and TV show platform through the same app. Give it a try.
You can find the Kanopy app under “extras” in the Libby app. If you already have a Kanopy account, log in like before and, if you don’t already have one, you can create a new account in the Libby app.
This allows patrons to access both platforms and their respective content through the same app. The existing Kanopy app is not being phased out, and patrons are welcome to continue using it if they don’t have a Libby account and don’t wish to create one.
We’re committed to offering an easy user experience and this is just one small step towards achieving that goal of providing a single, seamless access point to all the digital content PWPL has to offer.
If you’re a longtime Libby user who has not yet checked out the great movies, documentaries, and TV shows at Kanopy, maybe now is the time to find out what you’ve been missing. Get started today: pwcva.gov/digitallibrary.
Kurt Johnson is a manager in Prince William Public Libraries’ materials services division.
