We live in the time of worldwide instant communication—with cell phones, text messaging and social media newsfeeds all vying for the fastest way transmit information. We forget that it hasn’t always been this way.
On June 19, 1865—more than two years after Lincoln passed the Emancipation Proclamation—federal troops traveled to Galveston, Texas, to pass the message that all African American slaves should be freed. (Obviously there was a lag in the communication.)
Short for “June 19th,” Juneteeth has been celebrated by some states since 1866. It wasn’t recognized as a federal holiday, however, until 156 years later when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act on June 16, 2021.
Also known by other names, such as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day or Black Independence Day, observers celebrate the historical occasion with parties, prayers and parades. In honor of this tradition, there are several local events being held to celebrate Juneteenth this year.
Fauquier County 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street
To honor Juneteenth and highlight African culture, the celebration will include an African dance troupe, live bands and children’s entertainment, as well as a presentation of Black History through the lens of the Afro-American Historical Association (AAHA) of Fauquier County.
Contests include sweet potato pie, hair braiding and rapping, with cash prizes ranging from $100 to $250. A petting zoo and face-painting will be available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A bounce house and scavenger hunt are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Products, goods, and services will be provided by vendors and other local businesses. For more information on activities and vendors, or to register for a contest, visit www.FauquierJuneteenth.com/
Bull Run Church and Harris Cemetery Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. at Bull Run Regional Park: 7700 Bull Run Drive Centreville. (Meet at the Atlantis Waterpark parking lot)
Come hear the story of Robert Carter Ill's emancipation of 500 enslaved people in the 1790s and about the freed community at this site. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YME3v7mIw_VReVomNYP0Han81o8GeLXb/view.
There will also be a Black Expo, children's activities and a recognition of descendants of Henry and Jemima Harris and Robert Carter III who attend. Guest speaker Bishop Brett Fuller,founder of Grace Covenant Church, will share an inspirational message.
This second annual Juneteenth celebration is sponsored by the Fairfax County NAACP and NOVA Parks. Donations of gently used toddler and early reading children's books will be collected for the Centreville United Methodist Church's local literacy ministry.
Manassas’ 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 17, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coral Reef Pavilion in Splashdown Waterpark: 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas.
Food, music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family will be available in “a celebration of freedom,” sponsored by Manassas Hope & Love Organization. The event will take place at the Coral Reef Pavilion, which is outside of the waterpark gates. Contact Shannon Hampton-Lewis at 703-843-4725 for more information.
2023 Prince William County Juneteenth Parade
Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Merchant Park: 3944 Cameron St.in Dumfries.
Community organizations will march to the Dumfries Slave Cemetery in a display of unity in the community.
Once gathered, there will be a program and jubileecentered around the theme “Liberating Black Spaces” to honor ancestors and amplify lesser-known Black spaces in Prince William.
Community groups, organizations, political candidates, businesses and nonprofit organizations are expected tomarch in the parade. For questions, email dumfriespride@gmail.com.
Juneteenth at Lucasville School
Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lucasville School: 10516 Godwin Drivein Manassas.
Visit the one-room schoolhouse to learn about the development of freedmen communities throughout Prince William County and the progression of education throughout Reconstruction and the Jim Crow Era. Presented by the Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation.
Jubilee Day
Monday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.at 4379 Dale Blvd., in Dale City
Enjoy a community cookout with free food, including burgers, hotdogs and watermelon (while supplies last). The Freedom Day celebration will also feature live music, games and contests, activities, giveaways and more.
The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to provide IDs for the children. Email starsperformingartsinc@outlook.com for more information about the event, including vendor opportunities.
Prince William County During Reconstruction Bus Tour
Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brentsville CourthouseHistoric Centre: 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow.
Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, a time of great change and rebuilding came to Northern Virginia. Devastated by four years of war and with thousands of newly freed African American citizens, Prince William County’s Reconstruction was a long, contentious era.
In honor of Juneteenth, this daylong bus tour will focus on the stories of people and events that reshaped our area in the years after the Civil War in the places where they happened. Some walking will be involved; lunch and transportation will be provided.
Tickets are $80 per person, and space is limited. For more information, call 703-365-7895or visit www.pwcva.gov/department/historic-preservation/historic-preservation-events
