SUNDAY, AUG. 27
CAF RISE ABOVE Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots Exhibit: Aug. 22 to Aug. 27. Manassas Regional Airport, 10600 Harry J. Parrish Blvd., Manassas. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Red Tail P-51C Mustang will be on static display next to the Traveling Exhibit for attendees. For more information, call 703-361-1882.
"Up for Interpretation", A Solo Exhibit by John Hartt (Jortt): Through Sept. 2. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory announces an exhibit on display Aug. 4 to Sept. 2. Jortt’s paintings evoke imagination and curiosity in all viewers, no matter their age. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Guided Tours of Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Aug. 27; same times. Tours are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10604 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Battle of Kettle Run Anniversary Weekend: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 161st anniversary of Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson's capture of Bristoe Station and the Battle of Kettle Run, the opening round of what would become the Second Battle of Manassas. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, Iron Brigade Unit Ave., Bristow. Free; donations encouraged.
Americans in Wartime Experience 2023 Tank Farm Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Aug. 27; same times. Military tanks and armored vehicles, K9 demos, veteran interviews, history display and reenactments, children's activities and more. Tickets available at: https://www.event.attendstar.com/event/show/tank-farm-open-house-2023. Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville. $10 suggested donation per person ages 11 and up; $5 suggested donation per child ages 5 to 10.
Farmers Market
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Music at the Fountain: 1 to 2 p.m. Featuring Alex the Red Parez aka El Rojo. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville.
Sunday Funday Concerts: 3 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Fishing Without a Rod: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Colonial Games: 1 to 2 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Seed Bombs: 3 to 4 p.m. Learn about the different types of pollinators as well as the vital role they play in the ecosystem. Create a seed bomb to take home to grow native pollinator plants. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Dr., Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring Jagged Edge.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Chris Timbers.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Britton James.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Fox.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Connor Daly.
Monday, Aug. 28
Woodbridge Community Choir Christmas Season Rehearsal: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. No auditions to join. For more information, go to www.woodbridgecommunitychoir.org or call 703-680-0198. Lutheran Church of the Covenant, 15008 Cloverdale Road, Woodbridge.
Museum Kid Monday-Ben Lomond Historic Site: 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 4 to 8. Bring a child to explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch. Programs include outdoor and indoor activities. Adults must be able to participate with children. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per child.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Reading with Dogs: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Fridays at 5 Concert Series: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring 9th Gear. Bring a chair or blanket. Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Ct, Woodbridge. Presented by Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Free admission and parking.
Acoustic Tuesday Concerts: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Elevado (Bradley Rhodes Duo). Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
A+ Trivia at Great Mane Brewery: 7 p.m. Beers; fun questions, good time all around. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
