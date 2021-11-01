‘Don’t let all that goodness go to the landfill’: How to donate your pumpkins to local farms

Your jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin décor likely drew lots of smiles from porch visitors on Halloween, but they’ll be appreciated even more by local farm animals as a nutritious meal after the holiday. Instead of tossing them in the trash, consider donating both carved and uncarved pumpkins to local farm animals.
Renee Small, who runs Hope and Serenity Farm Sanctuary at 10445 Manley Road in Nokesville, says animals at the sanctuary would love to eat your pumpkins. Hope and Serenity is an 11-acre nonprofit that rescues farm animals in Northern Virginia. The sanctuary is home to more than 200 rescued animals, including alpacas, cats, chickens, cows, dogs, donkeys, ducks, geese, goats, guinea pigs, horses, pigs, sheep and turkeys.
Pumpkins are “a very nutritious food high in fiber, which is great for our animals, and the birds especially love the seeds,” Small said.
Of all the rescued animals at the sanctuary, 75 are pigs, Small said, noting that pigs especially love eating pumpkins. They are a joy to watch devouring the pumpkins, “snorting and happy tail-wagging” their way through each gourd, she said.
Small said the 300 pumpkins donated last year helped the sanctuary -- which is run entirely on donations -- fed their pigs, goats, cows, chickens and guinea pigs for nearly a month. She hopes to receive the same support or more this year.
Pumpkins can be dropped off outside the farm sanctuary gate at any time. Those interested in feeding the animals their pumpkins can make an appointment on the farm’s website (www.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com) for a special tour.
“We do pumpkin-smashing in November with our guests when they come for a [farm] tour,” Small said.
Another option is to drop your pumpkins off when you visit your local farm stand. Two Nokesville farm stands, Running Creek Farm and Sunshine Honey Farm, invite visitors to drop their pumpkins at the stand at their convenience for their chickens and other animals to snack on.
Erika Filpot, who owns Running Creek Farm at 12100 Buffalo Trace Lane in Nokesville, says her small farm “loves getting pumpkins” for their flock of chickens to enjoy.
“My kids and I like to throw the pumpkins to break them up, and the chickens run over and start gobbling them up. They devour every pumpkin they can,” she said.
Filpot said she found “volunteer pumpkins” growing all around their farm this spring after their flock ate over 30 pumpkins last fall.
Similarly, Nina and Andrew Fleischauer, owners of Sunshine Honey Farm at 10725 Lonesome Road in Nokesville, would be grateful for your pumpkins. They recently put out a call on social media asking for pumpkins: “You know who loves pumpkins more than you? Pigs! And cows! And chickens! They are good for them, too. Whenever you are finished with that fall décor, please bring it to a farm near you so they can feed them to their animals. We would love it if that farm was ours.”
Those who can’t make a trip to a local farm to donate their pumpkins should remember they are now considered “garden waste” or “yard waste” and must be disposed of accordingly.
Scott MacDonald, recycling manager for Prince William County’s Solid Waste Division, says they can be placed in biodegradable paper lawn-and-leaf bags or in trash bins labeled “yard waste” and placed at the curb on your garbage collector’s yard-waste-collection day.
That way, the pumpkins will be diverted from the landfill and composted with the county’s other organic matter, such as leaves and grass clippings.
Whatever you do, “Don’t let all that goodness go to a landfill,” the Fleischauers said.
