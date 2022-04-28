Want to learn about local wildlife? Interested in identifying plants in your yard or favorite park? Have a smartphone? The City Nature Challenge, a global citizen science event, may be for you.
The CNC is a worldwide competition among metropolitan areas to see whose residents can observe the most species of plants and animals over a four-day period. This year, the timeframe for recording observations runs from Friday, April 29 through Monday, May 2.
The mission of the CNC is to record as many species as possible that participants observe and identify in their communities. While the CNC is a fun event, its intent is serious: to collect data that will provide valuable information to scientists on urban wildlife and global biodiversity.
The CNC began in 2016 with a challenge between Los Angeles and San Francisco, with Los Angeles winning by just 964 observations. In 2022, over 450 cities in more than 40 countries are expected to participate in the contest, which is sometimes called an annual “bioblitz.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNC did not announce winning cities in 2020 or 2021 and instead, embraced the collaborative aspect of the challenge.
Nonetheless, after all observations were accounted for, Cape Town, South Africa boasted the most observations in both years. The Washington, D.C. region jumped into second place in 2021 – its best finish ever – after coming in fourth in 2020.
The D.C. region, which includes Prince William County, reported a total of 43,106 observations in 2021 – topping the 27,853 observations reported in 2020 by more than 15,000.
The region’s total included 10,137 observations entered by 399 participants in Prince William County, who identified 1,493 different species. The county improved in all areas over 2020, when 365 participants logged 6,710 observations identifying 1,130 species.
Prince William County resident Robin Finehout is a longtime CNC observer. Over last year’s four-day challenge, Finehout logged 308 observations, 38 more than the previous year.
Finehout says she records her observations with her smartphone while on walks in her Coles District neighborhood. She also takes her grandchildren on hikes along the Occoquan River during which she snaps pictures of plants and animals.
Finehout said she can identify certain birds by their calls, so she documents them as well.
So far, her favorite sightings have included white morel mushrooms, pinkster azaleas and showy orchis (a rare orchid native to Virginia). Finehout recently found a morel mushroom and hopes to spot more during the four-day observation window.
This year, the CNC is happening between Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 8. The challenge takes place in two phases. The observation gathering phase happens between Friday, April 29 and Monday, May 2, while the identification phase takes place between Tuesday, May 3 through Sunday, May 8.
Anyone can participate in one or both of the phases. During the first, participants spot and take photos of naturally occurring species (not landscape plants or pets). That can include any wild plant, animal, bird, insect, fungus, lichen or any other evidence of life (scat, fur, tracks, shells, feathers and even carcasses) found in the D.C. metro area.
Observers then upload their observations to the free iNaturalist app making sure to note the location of the critter or plant. The app is one of the world’s most popular nature apps. It uses artificial intelligence and a well-curated collection of photographs to help users easily identify wildlife.
According to organizers, the observations of plant and animal life in our local parks, waterways, backyards and even front porches help scientists collect valuable data on the biodiversity of our planet. The global dataset of biodiversity information is used for both science and conservation.
For more details on how to participate, including step-by-step instructions and tutorial videos, visit https://citynaturechallengedc.org/
