Every parent sweats summer break. Playing entertainment committee every day eventually gets hard, especially in this time of inflation. When it comes to making this summer more memorable, here are some ideas to get the whole family out for affordable fun.
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE
Leopold’s Preserve is a 380-acre nature conservancy featuring seven acres of natural surface trails. Educational and recreational activities this summer include an opossum release (Monday, June 19), a dragon fly count (Sunday, June 25) and a “things that fly” guided walk (Saturday, July 8).
Looking for community service hours? Check out Friday Conservation: a weekly volunteer opportunity every Friday, from June to September, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Leopold’s Preserve is located at 16290 Thoroughfare Road in Broad Run. Visit www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar for more details.
Looking for a place to take the kids fishing, where you might actually catch something? Head to Lake Brittle in Fauquier County or Locust Shade Park in Prince William. Constructed in 1953 as a public fishing lake, Lake Brittle features bass, sunfish, crappie, catfish and walleye. Live bait and boat rentals are available. Lake Brittle is located at 4354 Lake Brittle Road. For more information, including how to obtain a fishing license, visit https://dwr.virginia.gov/waterbody/lake-brittle/.
With 400 acres and an 8-acre pond, Locust Shade Park has something for everyone: hiking, fishing, pedal boats, playgrounds, tennis courts, batting cages, miniature golf and more. Fishing on the 8-acre pond for trout, catfish, bass and crappie is from the bank or ADA accessible pier. Pedal boats and canoes are available on weekends from noon to 6 p.m.; rates are $9 for 30 minutes/$12 an hour per boat; $13 an hour for canoe. The park is located at 4701 Locust Shade Drive in Triangle.
Prince William County Department of Historic Preservation offers a wide variety of events, including free guided weekly Wednesday Walks and $5 Museum Kid Mondays all summer long at different locations throughout Prince William County.
Museum Kid Monday events are held from 10 to 11 a.m. for kids ages 4 to 8 and include hands-on activities and crafts with various themes, such as uncovering ancient artifacts, making ice cream and corn husk dolls and learning about historical American flags.
Also, check out Bug and Bird Day at Rippon Lodge on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required; tickets are $5 per person (kids under 6 are free).
When the sun goes down, head out to C.M. Crockett Park in Midland for some stargazing with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. Bring your own telescope or observe the cosmos with those that are provided. The events are free and are held on Saturday evenings during summer and fall (on June 10 and 17, July 15 and 22, Aug 12 and 19, Sept. 9 and 16, and Oct. 7 and 14). Visit www.novac.com for times and locations.
INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT
Cheap movies
No summer would be complete without popcorn and movie days. Fortunately, several local theatre companies are offering deals on kid-friendly favorite film screenings:
Regal Cinemas is holding its “Summer Movie Express” deal, which features $2 movie tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Check listings and popcorn deals in Manassas or Gainesville.
Alamo Draft House Cinema in Woodbridge is holding a “Kids Camp” summer special with $5 movie tickets for the whole family.
AMC’s “Summer Movie Camp” features tickets for $3 on Wednesdays and $5 on Saturdays. To see the schedule at Potomac Mills and buy tickets, visit https://www.amctheatres.com/events/summer-movie-camp.
Jumping, rolling, bowling
Looking to let the kids get out some energy while avoiding the heat and humidity?
Sky Zone offers “Little Leapers” every Monday through Friday. Kids 6 and under can jump and play for 90 minutes between the hours of 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $16.99 per child; fee includes admission for one adult. Locations are in Manassas, at 7807 Sudley Road and in Woodbridge at 14555 Potomac Mills Road.
Skate N Fun Zone offers roller skating, laser tag, arcade games and a play zone for the kids. The “Kids Skate Free” program features two free passes a week. Register online to get your redeemable passes sent to your device. Skate N Fun Zone is located at 7878 Sudley Road in Manassas. For more information, visit https://skatenfunzone.com/promotions/.
“Tot Skate” is offered on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon for kids 6 and under. Tickets are $7; lunch is available for an additional $4. Skate rental is included, but children can also bring push toys, tricycles and scooters to practice balance and coordination. Special theme skate sessions, like Encanto and Mario Brothers, are also on the summer schedule. For more information, visit https://skatenfunzone.com/promotions/
Uptown Alley at Manassas Mall has deals every day of the week, all summer long. The $15 “Summer Break, Play All Day” promotion includes 1.5 hours of bowling (shoe rental included), unlimited arcade play and unlimited laser tag. The pass is valid Monday through Friday, until 4 p.m. Visit the website for more deals on food and fun. Uptown Alley is located at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas. Visit https://uptownalleymanassas.com/promotions for the complete list of offerings.
Bowlero has “Sunday Funday” with discounted bowling and arcade deals, and half-price arcade games on Wednesdays. Price and hours vary by location. Locations are in Dale City (formerly the AMF Dale City Lanes) at 4304 Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge and Manassas (formerly Bowl America) at10641 Balls Ford Road.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
