Chanukah is traditionally celebrated with latkes, donuts, crafts and the lighting of the Menorah. This year, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Greater Gainesville and Manassas invites local residents to attend three free public events celebrating the festival of lights.
All are welcome at all three events regardless of faith.
“Anyone looking to celebrate the holiday is welcome to join,” said Rabbi Shmuel Perlstein, of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Greater Gainesville and Manassas.
Chanukah begins this Sunday, Dec. 18. On the first evening of Chanukah, families are invited to celebrate at the 10th annual “Chanukah at the Gateway” event beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Atlas Walk at the Virginia Gateway in Gainesville.
The event will include a grand Menorah lighting ceremony and live music provided by Sophia Music Studio. There will be family-friendly crafts and "delicious traditional Chanukah treats," such as "Gelt Drop" chocolate coins, according to a Facebook post about the event.
Chocolate gelt coins are traditionally given to children during Chanukah.
The Prince William Fire Department will drop gelt from the highest point of the fire truck’s lift for children waiting below.
“We figured that at 10 years, it is a good time to bring the gelt drop to our community,” Perlstein said, “as long as there are no 911 calls!”
On the second night of Chanukah, families are invited to “Chanukah on Ice” at the Harris Pavilion Ice Rink in Manassas on Monday, Dec. 19.
This will be the second year for the Manassas event, which will include Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and Manassas Police Department officials.
The city’s Menorah, located near the Christmas tree outside Harris Pavilion, will be lit at 7 p.m. followed by traditional treats and activities.
Skating sessions begin at 5:30 p.m. and last through 9 p.m. Paid admission is required for those who choose to skate, but all other activities are free.
New this year is a third local Chanukah celebration at River Mill Park on the third evening of Chanukah, which is Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“Chanukah Occoquan” begins at 6 p.m. at River Park. Occoquan Mayor Earnest E. Porta, Jr. will light the Menorah.
The Chabad of Gainesville is sponsoring the new Menorah, and the town is putting it up in the park for all to enjoy, Perlstein said.
The giant Menorah will remain in the park throughout the holiday season. The event will also offer attendees free tasty treats and crafts.
The Chabad of Gainesville is also offering free Menorah kits for those who would like to celebrate Chanukah. For more information or to request a free Menorah kit, email info@ChabadGainesville.com.
