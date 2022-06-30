Prince William County will mark the nation’s birthday with the annual Dale City Independence Day parade and Fourth of July celebrations in the City of Manassas, Manassas Park, Quantico and for the first time: Catharpin Regional Park in Western Prince William.
Catharprin Regional Park
To kick off the weekend’s festivities, there will be a “Patriots Day” celebration including a fireworks display on Friday, July 1, at Catharpin Regional Park, located at 12500 Kyle Wilson Way in Catharpin.
Catharpin Regional Park is one of the county’s newest parks, opened just one year ago. It is located in rural northwestern Prince William near Sudley Road and Pageland Lane. Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, is sponsoring the event to honor public safety personnel in the county. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will have games and activities, including a mega obstacle course, rock climbing wall, train rides and face-painting, according to Candland’s office.
Comedy magician and puppeteer Flabbergast is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Food trucks will offer refreshments for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. Fireworks will begin at dusk, with the event ending at 9:30 p.m.
Dale City parade and ‘fun day’
The Dale City Independence Day Parade, one of the largest in the commonwealth, will hold its 52nd parade on Monday, July 4.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Kirkdale Drive and will continue along Dale Boulevard to its terminus in the Dale City commuter lot at Center Plaza. There are 100 groups signed up to participate. This year’s parade grand marshal is Vanessa Gattis, president and CEO of Prince William County Community Foundation.
“The parade makes a lot of people happy,” said Ernestine Jenkins, a longtime Dale City resident and wife of the late Neabsco District supervisor John Jenkins, who has been the chairwoman of the parade for the last 35 years.
“It is a lot of time well-spent. When you see the children’s smiling faces and you see everyone sitting along the parade route cheering, it’s all worth it.”
The parade committee is excited to offer its traditional post-parade Family Fun Day at the Dale City commuter lot this year.
“The Family Fun Day is back in full swing this year,” Jenkins said. She said all the regular games, activities, food and vendors will be back this year after having to take a break the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event will run until 2 p.m.
Jenkins announced that this year’s parade will be dedicated to longtime volunteer, Lisa Hicks, who has been the parade coordinator for the last decade and spends approximately 200 hours working on the parade every year. Jenkins said that Hicks will be moving to Georgia later this summer after her husband James Hicks, who was the staging director of the parade, recently passed away.
“She's done a remarkable job, and she deserves the honor – she's touched a lot of lives,” Jenkins said.
Old Town Manassas celebration and fireworks
Old Town Manassas will celebrate Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia on Monday, July 4. The activities surround the Manassas Visitors’ Center in the Historic Train Depot, the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum.
There will be rides for kids beginning at 3 p.m. A face painter, a caricature artist, food concessions and novelty vendors start at 4 p.m. in the streets and parking lots surrounding the Manassas Visitor’s Center and the Harris Pavilion.
There will be a bicycle decorating contest for kids starting at 3 p.m. and a pie baking contest at 5 p.m. To participate in either contest, email melissa@historicmanassasinc.org. A watermelon eating contest begins at 4 p.m. and is open to all, no pre-registration required.
Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn to listen to the bands play and for the firework display at 9:15 p.m.
The Manassas parking garage will not be available for parking for safety reasons. Parking will be available on the streets surrounding the historic downtown area and in the commuter parking lot on Prince William Street.
No alcohol or open grills are allowed. With thousands of people expected, as well as the loud noise from the fireworks, organizers recommend leaving pets at home.
Manassas Park
Independence Day festivities in Manassas Park will be held on Monday, July 4, at Signal Hill Park located at 9300 Signal View Drive. There will be free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from both the VRE Station and City Hall starting at 6 p.m. A variety of food trucks will have food available for purchase. The unforgettable fireworks display begins at dark.
Quantico Marine Corps Base
The Marine Corps Base Quantico will hold its annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Monday, July 4. The event is free and open to all Department of Defense cardholders and their immediate family members.
The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on Lejeune Field with concessions, carnival rides, a live band and a DJ. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Parking will be available at the Lejeune Hall overflow lot, the large employee lot and small lot around the building.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
