The Budweiser Clydesdales will visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps this Friday, Sept. 23 from 12:30-2:30 p.m., according to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
The horses have traveled across America entertaining millions every year since their founding in 1933 to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. The original team of Budweiser Clydesdales carried the first post-Prohibition beer from the St. Louis brewery in a commemorative parade, according to an event news release.
The family-friendly event is free, and photo opportunities with the Clydesdale hitch will be available. Visitors will be able to see the horses in action as they parade around the outer museum parking lot.
While visiting the Budweiser Clydesdales, animal lovers may want to also visit the tributes to animals who have served with and supported Marines throughout history.
Memorials to war dogs and the famous war horse Sgt. Reckless are among the monuments in the Museum's Semper Fidelis Memorial Park.
The signature film of the Museum's Medal of Honor Theater also highlights the bond between Marines and military dogs.
The museum is located at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.
