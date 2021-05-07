You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brentsville District High students to hold first plant sale in school’s state-of-the-art greenhouse

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_Lifestyles_PlantSale.jpeg Brentsville District High School greenhouse

A view from inside Brentsville District High School's new state-of-the-art greenhouse, where horticulture students learn to grow all kinds of plants.

Brentsville District High School horticulture students returned to school in late February and immediately got their hands dirty planting flowers, vegetables and even succulents in the school’s newly-constructed state-of-the-art greenhouse. The student-grown plants are available for purchase at their annual sale, which begins this weekend.

Amy Beard, horticulture teacher at BDHS, said the students  are “super excited every time they enter the greenhouse and look around to see how much everything has grown.”

Photo_News_PlantSale_3.jpeg Brentsville District High School plant sale

Marigolds grown by Brentsville District High School horticulture students.

She said she opened the greenhouse on Saturdays to give even all-virtual horticulture students time for hands-on learning. The new building was just completed this past January.

The hi-tech greenhouse provides students an opportunity to learn and work in a facility that will better prepare them for a job in the industry, she said.

“Not only do the students learn how to grow plants in a greenhouse, but they learn how to feed their families and feed their communities,” Beard said.

The students have a wide variety of flowering annuals, vegetables, sunflowers, hanging baskets and planters bursting with flowers, as well as succulent bowls available for sale.

Photo_Lifestyles_PlantSale-2.jpeg

Plants grown by Brentsville District High School horticulture students.

According to Beard, all of the proceeds from the plant sale “go right back into the program for the kids.” She said they will purchase supplies for the greenhouse and equipment needed for the program. The sale kicks off this Saturday, May 8 and will run for a week.

Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters