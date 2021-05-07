Brentsville District High students to hold first plant sale in school’s state-of-the-art greenhouse

Brentsville District High School horticulture students returned to school in late February and immediately got their hands dirty planting flowers, vegetables and even succulents in the school’s newly-constructed state-of-the-art greenhouse. The student-grown plants are available for purchase at their annual sale, which begins this weekend.
Amy Beard, horticulture teacher at BDHS, said the students are “super excited every time they enter the greenhouse and look around to see how much everything has grown.”
She said she opened the greenhouse on Saturdays to give even all-virtual horticulture students time for hands-on learning. The new building was just completed this past January.
The hi-tech greenhouse provides students an opportunity to learn and work in a facility that will better prepare them for a job in the industry, she said.
“Not only do the students learn how to grow plants in a greenhouse, but they learn how to feed their families and feed their communities,” Beard said.
The students have a wide variety of flowering annuals, vegetables, sunflowers, hanging baskets and planters bursting with flowers, as well as succulent bowls available for sale.
According to Beard, all of the proceeds from the plant sale “go right back into the program for the kids.” She said they will purchase supplies for the greenhouse and equipment needed for the program. The sale kicks off this Saturday, May 8 and will run for a week.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
