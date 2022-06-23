People are back to dancing in the street in Old Town Manassas this summer, thanks to three local restaurants.
On weekend nights, the stretch of Battle Street between Church and Center streets is closed to traffic, and restaurants along the street set up outdoor tables and a stage for the live bands. The effort was named Battle Street Live in 2019.
In 2020, the concerts were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they returned in May 2021 “to the delight of the community,” and they’re already going strong this summer, said Gabriella Buckley, marketing and event manager for Monza and Carmello’s, which are both located along Battle Street in historic Old Town Manassas.
Battle Street Live is sponsored jointly by Monza, The Public House and its new sponsor this year, Battle Street Bistro. It costs the three sponsoring restaurants approximately $34,000 combined to fund the Battle Street Live Concert Series. All of the money goes directly to pay the bands for their shows, Buckley explained.
Beginning last month and continuing through Oct. 1, full bands play every Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 10 p.m. The music varies from pop, rock and reggae to funk, folk and Americana.
The combination of dinner and entertainment brings people into Manassas, Buckley said.
“The response to Battle Street Live is and has always been nothing short of amazing. It brings together people from all over the commonwealth,” Buckley said. “Some dine al fresco on the patios or rooftops of the sponsoring restaurants,” and some concertgoers “bring lawn chairs and sit and dance in the street.”
Buckley said that another popular feature of dining on Battle Street is that open container laws are in effect, meaning that public drinking is allowed on the street during Battle Street Live. “Guests are able to purchase alcoholic beverages from any of the participating restaurants in Old Town and consume them on the street,” Buckley said.
Battle Street Live operates with support from Historic Manassas, Inc., the City of Manassas Police, and also the Fire Marshall’s office, Buckley said.
For the latest event information check @battlestreetlive on Facebook.
