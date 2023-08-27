Summer Reading 2023 may be over, but not a day goes by when we aren’t getting new books for our patrons. Here are a few of the new titles coming to your local library.
Fans of bestselling thriller writer Allison Brennan know that she’s reliably prolific, and they can count on her to never keep fans waiting long for her next novel. Her latest is a standalone mystery, “North of Nowhere,” set in Montana, featuring a varied cast of protagonists and villains.
Two children of a vicious criminal who wants them dead have been hiding from him for years – and when he finds out where they are, they try to escape by plane. The plane is shot down, the kids survive – deep in the Montana wilderness, with a deadly storm on the way – and the hunt is on.
Several individuals are looking for the kids, each with different motivations and intentions. Brennan’s many fans will relish this latest tale.
Lebanese Canadian marketing professor Gad Saad is a well-known social media personality and a respected expert in his field. His latest book, “The Saad Truth About Happiness,” offers “eight secrets for living the good life.” His long experience as an academic and public figure informs his arguments for being a happier, more fulfilled person.
Lisa Jewell has made a name for herself as a popular author of acclaimed psychological thrillers. In her latest, “None of This is True,” readers follow the horrifying journey of a true crime podcaster who becomes the subject of her own podcast while becoming entangled in the secrets of a stranger who – seemingly randomly – entered her life.
PEN award-winning author Mona Susan Power – a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe – has kept readers and critics waiting for her latest. Finally, “A Council of Dolls” has been published.
This epic work of contemporary literature follows three generations of American Indian women from the Dakota nation. Spanning over a century in time and covering some of the most distressing episodes in American history, this is a profound, if sometimes painful, read.
While all the above books are for adult readers, the end of summer reading doesn’t mean young people stop reading for pleasure. Acclaimed YA novelist Kim Johnson’s latest, “Invisible Son,” addresses issues including juvenile incarceration, false criminal accusations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools, gentrification and more. “Invisible Son” is YA fiction with a great deal of substance, tackling issues of concern to young readers – and their elders.
These are just a few exciting new reads coming to your local library – stop by today or place a hold online at pwcva.gov/library!
Kirk Johnson is a manager in the Prince William Public Libraries Materials Services Division.
