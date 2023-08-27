The pleasures of rewatching a favorite film or binge-watching a beloved TV show are not to be denied. And part of the fun of seeing a summer blockbuster movie or the latest episode of a popular TV show is the anticipation of talking about it with friends and coworkers the next day.
But sometimes, you want to be surprised by something you’ve never seen before and maybe never even heard of. If you’re looking for a movie “off the beaten path,” Prince William Public Libraries have the perfect portal to discovering independent films, foreign movies, obscure art films, short films, documentaries and overlooked films from the past.
Just as hoopla gives free access to thousands of popular films, our subscription service Kanopy offers patrons access to movies from all over the world, covering various genres and subject matter.
Kanopy offers movies, new and old, from around the world. You can search by country or region of origin, genre and awards won. Several TV series are included as well, but the focus is on cinema. There are many short films, experimental and avant-garde movies and new films from around the world that almost never make it to mainstream outlets in the United States. Non-English language films all have closed captions, which can be disabled if you prefer to test your proficiency in another language.
The movies are uncensored and uncut, so Kanopy helpfully provides a “family friendly” browsing option for parents and guardians concerned about what their children might see. And because you log in with your library card, you create an account to save lists for future viewing.
Each patron is allowed seven views per calendar month. If you want to broaden your viewing horizons, grab your library card; visit our Digital Library at pwcva.gov/library, accessible from your phone, computer or internet-connected TV and give Kanopy a try.
Kirk Johnson is a manager in the Prince William Public Libraries Materials Services Division.
