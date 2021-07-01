You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Around Prince William, Fourth of July festivities are back with a bang

Dale City parade, Manassas fireworks top local Independence Day events

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_News_JulyFourthReturns_ParadeOverview.jpg Route 66 Cruisers

The Route 66 P.T. Cruisers, pictured here in the last Dale City Independence Day parade in 2019, are regular participants.

 Delia Engstrom

After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day parades and celebrations are making a welcome return to the Prince William County area this year. 

The Dale City Independence Day Parade, one of the largest in the commonwealth, will kick off the weekend’s festivities on Saturday, July 3.

Photo_News_JulyFourthReturns_band.jpg Hylton High marching band

Hylton High School's marching band joined the Dale City parade in 2019.

“It’s exciting that we are getting back to normal,” said Ernestine Jenkins, a longtime Dale City resident and wife of the late Neabsco District supervisor John Jenkins, who has led the parade from its earliest years.

“We have had [COVID-19] rules and regulations for over a year. Everyone is excited that they can be in the parade and still be safe,” she said.

Photo_News_JulyFourthReturns_flags.jpg

The Gar-Field High School marching band's flag corps performs during the 2019 Dale City Independence Day parade.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Kirkdale Drive and will continue along Dale Boulevard to its terminus in the Dale City commuter lot at Center Plaza. The parade will be a bit smaller than usual this year. As of last week, there were 100 groups signed up to participate.

Photo_News_JulyFourthReturns_girl.jpg

Sanai Williams, of Dale City, was dressed for the parade in 2019.

“This is a good family outing and will give people an uplift,” Jenkins said. “People have been so depressed about having to stay in and stay away from people, so this is exciting. It will be a great day for our little ones, our teenagers and our dogs.”

Yet with COVID-19 safety precautions still in mind, the parade committee decided not to offer its traditional post-parade family fun activities this year. Jenkins said she hopes they will be back for 2022.

Old Town Manassas

Photo_News_JulyFourthReturns_fireworks.jpg

Firework shows are set for Manassas, Manassas Park and Quantico.

Old Town Manassas will celebrate Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia on Sunday, July 4. The activities surround the Manassas Visitors’ Center in the Historic Train Depot, the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum.

The Harris Pavilion will feature photos from the community house decorating contests from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a bicycle decorating contest for kids starting at 3:30 p.m. Arrive by 3 p.m. to participate.

The rest of the fun, including food concessions and novelty vendors, begins at 4 p.m. in the streets and parking lots surrounding the Manassas Visitor’s Center and the Harris Pavilion. 

Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn for the firework display at 9:15 p.m.

The Manassas parking garage will not be available for parking for safety reasons. Parking will be available on the streets surrounding the historic downtown area and in the commuter parking lot on Prince William Street.

The fireworks and activities are open to the public. No alcohol or open grills are allowed. With thousands of people expected, as well as the loud noise from the fireworks, organizers recommend leaving pets at home. 

Freedom Museum reopens

The Freedom Museum, which has been in the process of relocating from the Manassas Airport to downtown Manassas, will reopen for the first time in its new location during the Fourth of July weekend. 

The Freedom Museum moved to the Hibbs & Giddings historical building, 9129 Center St., in downtown Manassas. The museum tells the stories of American men and women – including many local residents -- who served on the battlefront and the home front as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. 

The museum’s new hours are the first Friday of every month from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Manassas Park

Independence Day festivities in Manassas Park will be held on Sunday, July 4, at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park. There will be free shuttles from the VRE Station starting at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Quantico Marine Corps Base

The Marine Corps Base Quantico will hold its annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Sunday, July 4. The event is free and open to all Department of Defense cardholders and their immediate family members. 

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on Lejeune Field with concessions, carnival rides, a live band and a DJ. The fireworks presentation will begin with evening colors at 8:37 p.m. The fireworks are expected to launch at 9:15 p.m. Parking will be available at the Lejeune Hall overflow lot, the large employee lot and small lot around the building.

Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters