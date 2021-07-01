Around Prince William, Fourth of July festivities are back with a bang

After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Independence Day parades and celebrations are making a welcome return to the Prince William County area this year.
The Dale City Independence Day Parade, one of the largest in the commonwealth, will kick off the weekend’s festivities on Saturday, July 3.
“It’s exciting that we are getting back to normal,” said Ernestine Jenkins, a longtime Dale City resident and wife of the late Neabsco District supervisor John Jenkins, who has led the parade from its earliest years.
“We have had [COVID-19] rules and regulations for over a year. Everyone is excited that they can be in the parade and still be safe,” she said.
The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Kirkdale Drive and will continue along Dale Boulevard to its terminus in the Dale City commuter lot at Center Plaza. The parade will be a bit smaller than usual this year. As of last week, there were 100 groups signed up to participate.
“This is a good family outing and will give people an uplift,” Jenkins said. “People have been so depressed about having to stay in and stay away from people, so this is exciting. It will be a great day for our little ones, our teenagers and our dogs.”
Yet with COVID-19 safety precautions still in mind, the parade committee decided not to offer its traditional post-parade family fun activities this year. Jenkins said she hopes they will be back for 2022.
Old Town Manassas
Old Town Manassas will celebrate Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia on Sunday, July 4. The activities surround the Manassas Visitors’ Center in the Historic Train Depot, the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum.
The Harris Pavilion will feature photos from the community house decorating contests from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a bicycle decorating contest for kids starting at 3:30 p.m. Arrive by 3 p.m. to participate.
The rest of the fun, including food concessions and novelty vendors, begins at 4 p.m. in the streets and parking lots surrounding the Manassas Visitor’s Center and the Harris Pavilion.
Be sure to bring lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn for the firework display at 9:15 p.m.
The Manassas parking garage will not be available for parking for safety reasons. Parking will be available on the streets surrounding the historic downtown area and in the commuter parking lot on Prince William Street.
The fireworks and activities are open to the public. No alcohol or open grills are allowed. With thousands of people expected, as well as the loud noise from the fireworks, organizers recommend leaving pets at home.
Freedom Museum reopens
The Freedom Museum, which has been in the process of relocating from the Manassas Airport to downtown Manassas, will reopen for the first time in its new location during the Fourth of July weekend.
The Freedom Museum moved to the Hibbs & Giddings historical building, 9129 Center St., in downtown Manassas. The museum tells the stories of American men and women – including many local residents -- who served on the battlefront and the home front as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The museum’s new hours are the first Friday of every month from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Manassas Park
Independence Day festivities in Manassas Park will be held on Sunday, July 4, at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park. There will be free shuttles from the VRE Station starting at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Quantico Marine Corps Base
The Marine Corps Base Quantico will hold its annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Sunday, July 4. The event is free and open to all Department of Defense cardholders and their immediate family members.
The celebration begins at 3 p.m. on Lejeune Field with concessions, carnival rides, a live band and a DJ. The fireworks presentation will begin with evening colors at 8:37 p.m. The fireworks are expected to launch at 9:15 p.m. Parking will be available at the Lejeune Hall overflow lot, the large employee lot and small lot around the building.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
