Have you noticed more acorns falling from the trees this fall? Many of your neighbors did, too.
As cooler temperatures arrive and leaves change color, you might have already noticed sidewalks, driveways and lawns blanketed in fallen acorns. That’s because in some areas of greater Prince William, it’s a “mast year” for oaks -- meaning oak trees are producing a larger than average crop of acorns.
“We moved our cars into the garage to avoid the damage acorns can do. It’s the same as after a hailstorm,” said Linda Daubert, a Manassas resident with seven oak trees in her yard. She said their mature oaks are major acorn producers every year, but that this year there’s even more acorns than usual.
“This is the first year that I’ve noticed how noisy they are hitting the roof. It’s basically all the time, and a couple of nights ago, they were keeping me awake it was so frequent,” Daubert said, adding: “Once we clean the driveway, it’s immediately covered again.”
Reports are similar from Nokesville to Manassas Park. Harriet Carter, who lives in Manassas, said she saw an abundance of acorns from different types of oak trees during a recent walk in Blooms Park, the former General’s Ridge Golf Course.
“We are talking bushels” of acorns, she said.
Last week, Nancy Vehrs, president of the Prince William Wildflower Society, a chapter of the Virginia Native Plant Society, declared a mast year for her white oak tree in Manassas. Vehrs explained that you can tell the difference between a white oak tree and a red oak tree by leaf shape: white oaks have rounded leaf lobes and red oaks have pointed leaves.
Mast year a ‘mysterious process’
Biologists are unsure about what causes trees to overproduce nuts during some years.
“Many species of trees go through boom-and-bust cycles with seed production. When they are in a boom, we call that a mast year. This is a somewhat mysterious process, and there are a few hypotheses about what drives the process, unfortunately they all have holes in them,” said James McGlone, urban forest conservationist with the Virginia Department of Forestry.
McGlone said mast years can occur in different species in different years and that there can be regional variations within the same species. According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, acorn abundance can vary among geographic areas that are as little as 10 to 15 miles apart.
So far, McGlone said he has heard a report that this year was a mast year for chestnut oaks in Woodbridge. Oak trees, he says, might not be experiencing a mast year in the Prince William County area, and instead might just be experiencing a “normal amount of acorns” after a “down year” last year.
Both Arlington and Augusta counties reported a bust year for all types of oaks this year, he noted.
Douglas Tallamy, an entomology professor at the University of Delaware and author of four books about nature says in his most recent book, “The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees,” that there are many ecological explanations for oak masting but none are mutually exclusive.
The conventional wisdom is that oaks have mast years in an attempt to ensure their reproductive success by outpacing the appetites of mice, squirrels, jays, chipmunks, and deer who rely on the nuts as a food source to get them through the winter, Tallamy writes.
But he also puts forth other theories and invites readers to draw their own conclusions as they observe their own oaks and local wildlife.
Feeding frenzy
Mast years affect wildlife life cycles and the food web. Simply put, “more acorns mean more food for acorn eaters,” McGlone said.
Bumper crops of acorns will result in well fed plant-eating animals this fall and winter and increased wildlife reproduction next spring. Then, these animals will later provide a bounty for carnivorous predators, explained Adam Downing, forestry agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
It’s a cyclical boom or bust, Vehrs said.
“There is natural population increase and decrease in wildlife ecology. And a lot of that follows their food source. The plants … are the ultimate food source because even if the animal is a carnivore eating other animals, the animal that it’s eating is eating plants,” Downing said.
Great time to plant an oak tree
Every acorn is an opportunity to plant a new oak tree, and now is a great time for anyone who might want a shade tree in their yard to plant some of those extra acorns, Vehrs said.
Acorns from white oak trees mature in one growing season and can be planted in the ground now, she said.
To prevent squirrels from digging up the acorns, Vehrs says to anchor a screen over the newly planted nuts. It can be useful to mark the plantings so they don’t accidentally get mowed over in the spring.
Downing offered another method, opining that it may be easier to grow new trees by planting acorns in pots with some soil, letting them sprout up, and then transplanting the new trees into the ground next year while they’re still small enough to easily get into the ground.
“Though white oaks are considered slow-growing, you might be amazed at how one can grow into a good-sized tree in 10 years,” Vehrs said. “Oaks purchased from a nursery in a pot or balled and burlapped will undergo shock when planted and may take a couple of years to settle in and really start growing.”
Oak trees are an important species for insects, wildlife and human consumption in terms of the wood, Downing said, adding: “Plant an oak tree because you’re doing something good for many generations to come.”
Learn more about oaks and other trees native to Northern Virginia at www.plantnovatrees.org.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
