The Americans in Wartime Museum will host a live concert and party on Saturday, Nov. 5 that’s expected to draw as many as 3,000 people to its Nokesville “Tank Farm.”
The “Tank Farm” holds an annual open house fundraiser each fall where the public can view more than 100 operating tanks and military vehicles that were used by U.S. Armed Forces on battlefields ranging from World War I to Afghanistan and Iraq.
The “Rally Point” party and concert is a new addition that will feature food, beer and two patriotic national recording artists: David Bray USA, a rock artist and Navy veteran, and Tim Montana, a country music artist, according to an event news release.
The event is expected to draw between 1,500 and 3,000 people to the Tank Farm, located at 13906 Aden Road in Nokesville. It’s sponsored by the Armed Forces Brewing Company, based in Annapolis, Maryland.
“We’re on a mission to give back to the brave men and women of the U.S. military who gave so much to us, our families and America,” said Alan Beal, Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO. “We’re hoping that the community will rally with us and join us in raising a glass to those veterans and their families, and that those same veterans and family members will join us, too. It’s gearing up to be a good time.”
The Rally Point party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $30.
Founded in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company pays homage to both active-duty military and veterans. Its leadership team includes Robert J. O’Neill, a former U.S. Navy SEAL operator who was part of SEAL Team 6 that killed Osama Bin Laden.
The company ultimately plans to employ at least 70% of its workforce company-wide from American military veterans and their families. Its beer is available in stores in Virginia, Maryland, Rhode Island and Texas and by online mail ordering in 41 states, the release said.
The capital campaign for the Americans in Wartime Museum is underway. When $30 million is raised during Phase 2, construction of the main building, three Landscapes of War, restoration and hangar facilities will begin.
